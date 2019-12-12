Farooq Kathwari Honored With Service to the Industry Award

/EIN News/ -- Danbury, CT, Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In honor of his contributions to the furniture industry over several decades of leadership, Ethan Allen President, Chairman and CEO Farooq Kathwari recently received the inaugural Service to the Industry Award at the Furniture Today Leadership Conference in Naples, Florida.

"I’m delighted to receive this award, and I’m proud of the Leadership Principles we live by at Ethan Allen," said Kathwari. “I’ve seen many changes in this industry during my tenure, and I’m fortunate to serve in a business environment that provides many challenges as well as great opportunities.”

The award comes on the heels of a memoir recently published by Mr. Kathwari, entitled “Trailblazer: from the Mountains of Kashmir to the Summit of Global Business and Beyond.” The book details his journey from his boyhood in Kashmir to his leading role in shaping the furniture industry, as steward of one of the world’s most iconic furniture brands.

In addition to his work, Mr. Kathwari serves in numerous capacities at several nonprofit organizations and has a particular interest in issues that affect his homeland. Along with members of congress he founded the Kashmir Study Group to help find a peaceful, feasible and honorable solution for Kashmir. He was also recently tapped to join the bipartisan, congressionally mandated United States Institute of Peace Task Force on Extremism in Fragile States, co-chaired by Governor Tom Kean and Congressman Lee Hamilton, who formerly led the 9/11 Commission.

The Furniture Today Leadership Conference, which took place December 3 to December 5, brought together nearly 500 of the furniture industry’s most influential leaders. The annual networking and educational event curates both inspirational speakers and forward-thinking presentations, providing industry leaders with the insights and information they need to guide their businesses successfully into the future.

Mr. Kathwari has been president of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. since 1985, and chairman and CEO since 1988. To review a recent article that define Mr. Kathwari’s commitment to continuous reinvention, click here.

ABOUT ETHAN ALLEN

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE: ETH) is a leading interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings. The Company offers complimentary interior design service to its clients and sells a full range of furniture products and decorative accessories through ethanallen.com and a network of approximately 300 design centers in the U.S. and abroad. Ethan Allen owns and operates nine manufacturing facilities including six manufacturing plants in the U.S. plus two plants in Mexico and one in Honduras. Approximately 75% of its products are made in its North American plants. For more information on Ethan Allen's products and services, visit https://www.ethanallen.com . You can also visit https://www.amazon.com/Trailblazer-Mountains-Kashmir-Summit-Business/dp/1626346453 to learn more about “Trailblazer: from the Mountains of Kashmir to the Summit of Global Business and Beyond.”

