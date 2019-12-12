Stingray Music, Now Available on the Free, Ad-Supported Streaming Service STIRR

Stingray Music’s free curated music service offered for the first time on an ad-supported OTT platform in the U.S.

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stingray (TSX: RAY. A; RAY. B), a leading music, media, and technology company, today announced the launch of Stingray Music’s audio linear channels in the U.S. on STIRR, a free, ad-supported streaming service owned by Sinclair Broadcast Group available online, via apps for iOS, Android devices, as well as various streaming TV devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and Roku.



STIRR subscribers can tune in free to 10 of Stingray Music’s most popular human-curated music channels in crowd-pleasing genres including today’s chart-toppers, adult pop, Latin pop, ’70s and ‘80s hits, rock alternative, classic rock, and hot country. A channel of timeless Holiday favorites is included in the Stingray Music offering just in time to soundtrack the festive season.

“Launching Stingray Music with STIRR is another important step in diversifying our distribution strategy as it marks the first time our linear channels are available on an ad-supported OTT platform in the US,” said Rick Bergan, Head of Content Distribution, United States, of Stingray. “We could not be happier to end 2019 by building on our growing distribution with another major partner and showcasing the flexibility of our service offering. As the entertainment landscape evolves, so does Stingray to respond to market and consumer demand.”

Starting today, STIRR subscribers can also enjoy unlimited access to Stingray Ambiance, a relaxing slow TV channel featuring stunning scenery from around the world. The launch of Stingray Qello, a channel of full-length concert films, and music documentaries, and Stingray Karaoke, is planned for the coming weeks.

STIRR is the latest platform to choose Stingray to connect with subscribers through expertly curated music services following a series of international rollouts and distribution agreements, most recently with Nenda in Sweden and Sky Brasil.

About Stingray

Montreal-based Stingray Group Inc. (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B) is a leading music, media, and technology company with over 1,200 employees worldwide. Stingray is a premium provider of curated direct-to-consumer and B2B services, including audio television channels, more than 100 radio stations, SVOD content, 4K UHD television channels, karaoke products, digital signage, in-store music, and music apps, which have been downloaded 150 million times. Stingray reaches 400 million subscribers (or users) in 156 countries. For more information: www.stingray.com .

About STIRR

STIRR is a free ad supported streaming service featuring a mix of live local news, TV shows, movies, sports and lifestyle programming. Each week, STIRR delivers more than 2,400 hours of live, local news, in addition to more than 140 live, linear channels. STIRR also offers a robust video on-demand library, with more than 3,300 hours of content available to audiences. The STIRR app is available on Roku TV, Fire TV, Apple TV as well as iOS and Android devices or on the web at www.STIRR.com. Based in Santa Monica, CA STIRR is a first of its kind OTT service created owned and operating by Sinclair Broadcasting Group.





