IDG Announces 2020 Events Schedule Addressing Informational Needs of Tech Buying Committee

IT decision-makers (79%) have reported difficulty in locating the right information to help meet their business needs, and many are turning to events to fill that void

/EIN News/ -- Boston, Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IDG Communications, Inc. – the world’s leading tech media, data, and marketing services company – is pleased to announce its 2020 events calendar ( click-to-tweet) . IDG Events shed light on the most cutting-edge business technologies while helping tech marketers connect with customers and prospects – creating dialogue, deepening relationships and opening sales opportunities. Each year, IT executives, industry experts and premium vendors participate in IDG Events to tackle the hottest topics in enterprise technology.



IDG’s 2020 schedule is headlined by three premier national events including the acclaimed CIO 100 Symposium & Awards Ceremony . An additional 19 events will be held over the course of the year, spanning three regional event series focused on different elements of digital business and IT/security leadership. To view IDG’s complete 2020 events schedule, please click here.

Tech Buyers and the Event Experience

According to IDG’s 2019 Role & Influence of the Technology Decision-Maker Survey , an average of 21 stakeholders influence the technology purchase process. IDG Events provide marketers with the opportunity to meet directly with these key decision-makers and discuss their goals and pain-points, and educate them on solutions that match their business needs.

Specifically, IT decision-makers (ITDMs) seek out events where they can engage with reputable vendors with deep industry knowledge. In fact, vendor interaction ranks in two of the top five reasons why ITDMs attend events. These face-to-face conversations build rapport, while on-site demos and speaking opportunities elevate brand exposure, demonstrate thought leadership and showcase the strength of products/solutions.

“Events are a critical part of any holistic marketing strategy – they’re a proven way to educate buyers, build relationships and ultimately, drive sales,” commented Adam Dennison, SVP/General Manager, IDG Events & Publisher, CIO. “IDG Events create an educational environment conducive to peer interaction and networking that is second to none. IT executives attend our events to exchange ideas and learn about the newest solutions on the market. We look forward to partnering with more high-quality vendors in 2020 to help bridge the gap between solution providers and IT decision-makers.”

2020 National Events



AGENDA20 | March 23-25, 2020 | Ponte Vedra Beach, FL

Kicking off IDG’s 2020 national event schedule is AGENDA20, the premier conference for digital innovators focused on driving their business forward. The event will focus on four key pillars – The Future of Work, The Future of AI-Driven Business, The Future of Clouds, and The Future of Info Security – and explore business technology solutions for a better future.

CSO50 Conference + Awards | April 27-29, 2020 | Scottsdale, AZ

The CSO50 Conference + Awards marks CSO’s 17th year producing groundbreaking conferences for security executives and innovators. Each year, the nation’s top security executives gather to share best practices and discuss technologies fueling security innovation. 2020 is particularly significant as the inaugural CSO Hall of Fame class will be inducted at the awards gala alongside the CSO50 winners .

CIO 100 Symposium & Awards Ceremony | August 17-20, 2020 | Rancho Palos Verdes, CA

Concluding the summer is IDG’s most highly touted event, the CIO 100 Symposium & Awards Ceremony. The conference is regarded as one of the nation’s top events for CIOs and business technology leaders. In 2019, 99% of attendees rated their overall experience as excellent/very good/good while the average IT budget for those in attendance was $324 million with an average revenue of $12 billion.

“The CIO 100 conference provides the absolute perfect venue to explore innovative and transformational developments with the leading IT executives across all industries,” said James Johnson, CIO, Align Communications, a 2019 attendee.

2020 Regional Events



CIO Leadership | Locations: Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Fort Worth, Houston, Los Angeles, New York & Silicon Valley

IDG is proud to launch CIO Leadership in 2020, which serves as the successor to the long-standing CIO Perspectives series. CIO Leadership brings together the expertise of the CIO brand’s extensive network of CIOs, senior IT executives and technology experts from across multiple industries, in a series overseen by an advisory board of CIO 100 and CIO Hall of Fame honorees . The new series provides an ideal forum for vendors to develop relationships with enterprise CIOs and lead discussions on key business technology topics.

FutureIT | Locations: Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Los Angeles, Palo Alto & Seattle

In today’s business climate, digital transformation has gone from leading-edge ambition to a business imperative. In fact, 91% of organizations have adopted, or have plans to adopt, a digital-first strategy. FutureIT is predicated on this business trend and delivers in-depth analysis of today’s digital enterprise while revealing fresh strategies and technologies that drive results. After a stellar launch in 2019, FutureIT will continue to help organizations accelerate their digital business journey.

SecurIT | Locations: Atlanta, Chicago & Phoenix

As technology rapidly advances and exposes new threats to enterprises, security executives are under more pressure than ever before. SecurIT focuses on innovative approaches to manage the varied challenges around security and risk. The series has solidified itself as the place where senior decision-makers come to explore solutions to enhance their security posture.

IDG is also excited to announce CIO Think Tank arriving in 2020. This unique program provides a powerful opportunity for select partners to join the CIO conversation around emerging technologies shaping the business world today. Together with IDG journalists, IDC analysts and a strategic partner, participants will draft a roadmap for success in the enterprise. After the main event, the conversation will continue in ‘Outpost’ sessions at additional IDG events throughout the year – resulting in continued brand exposure, opportunities for earned media, and feedback from prospective buyers.

“Our diverse events catalogue is packed with premium content concentrated on the most important technologies and strategies driving business forward,” added Anne McCrory, Group Vice President, Customer Experience and Operations, IDG Events. “Each event provides strategic networking opportunities and features inspiring keynotes, case studies, breakout sessions, and interactive workshops. We take great pride in knowing that all participants will bring value back to their business following an IDG event.”

Custom Event Services

In addition to a robust national and regional events portfolio, IDG Custom Event Services can fully execute on specific parts, or all, of a custom event to match specific marketing goals. This proven team takes care of each step along the way – from content development to audience acquisition to flawless logistics and on-site operations.

Interested in partnering with IDG for an event in 2020? Please contact Adam Dennison or reach out to an IDG sales representative for more information. Some of our 2019 partners included Atlassian, CenturyLink, Chrome Enterprise, Deloitte, Dropbox, HP Inc., Informatica, Splunk, Unisys, West Monroe Partners, Zoom and many more.

If you wish to attend an event, please do so by registering on the event landing pages referenced above.

About IDG Communications, Inc.

IDG Communications connects the world of tech buyers with insights, intent and engagement. We are the world’s largest media, data and marketing services company that activates and engages the most influential technology buyers. Our premium brands, including CIO®, Computerworld®, CSO®, InfoWorld®, Macworld®, Network World®, and PCWorld® engage a quality audience of the most powerful audience of technology buyers providing essential guidance on the evolving technology landscape.

Our global data intelligence platform activates purchasing intent, powering our clients’ success. IDG Marketing Services creates custom content with marketing impact across video, mobile, social and digital. We execute complex campaigns that fulfill marketers’ global ambitions seamlessly with consistency that delivers quality results.

Alex Kastrinelis Marketing Specialist IDG Communications, Inc. alex_kastrinelis@idg.com 508.766.5478



