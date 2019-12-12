Greene Concepts Inc. Puts The Spotlight On Production, Synergy Distribution Program and Additional Company Initiatives

/EIN News/ -- MARION, N.C., Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Greene Concepts Inc. (OTCPINK: INKW), (greeneconcepts.com) (“Greene Concepts” or the “Company”) wishes to extend a heartfelt “thank you” to the Greene Concepts shareholders and other interested parties for your continued support.



The Company looks forward to you growing with us and will do its best to provide you with open and honest transparency at all times. Some individuals have asked the Company about the current status of the company and about company actions. One shareholder even referenced the phrase “transparency nullifies skepticism”.

In addition to other press releases, Company filings and disclosures, the Q&A below should assist many whom have had the same or similar questions. The Company and its CEO Lenny Greene wish to thank each of you and look forward to maximizing shareholder value as we continue to grow as a Company. Without further ado, here are our responses to the frequently asked questions we have recently received.

Q: Why has there been a change in CEO from Karen Howard back to Lenny Greene? Will Ms. Howard still be involved in the company? What about Susan Hewlings? What is Dr. Hewlings involvement?

From the November 25, 2019 company press release ( Press Release November 25, 2019 ), Lenny Greene has returned to the post of company CEO and president because of his expertise with regulatory filings and disclosures along with his successful sales and marketing experience. As noted in the December 3, 2019 company press release ( Press Release December 3, 2019 ), Ms. Karen Howard recently stepped down as CEO of Greene Concepts to focus her attention on the growth of business opportunities for Mammoth as its Chief Innovation Officer with a focus on innovation, health food/lifestyle/wellness and scientific formulations. Dr. Susan Hewlings will continue to support Ms. Howard and Greene Concepts as the company’s Director of Scientific Formulations as noted in the February 21, 2019 company press release ( Press Release February 21, 2019 ).

Q: When will production begin for the company? I know you cannot say specifically who but are there retail distributors we can expect to hear about in the foreseeable future?

We are looking to do two things to get things rolling for Greene Concepts.

1) Smaller sized production runs will begin right after the holidays. The Company is in the process of seeking additional staff and planning advertising awareness for products in order to increase sales penetration of our products upon launch. 2) These smaller sized production runs will enable us to ship test market orders to share with potential retailers and distributors (sales collateral). The recently disclosed SpinWater™ technology will be one of the Company’s early on product runs. Once these initiatives are in play, we believe our unique/high-quality products will attract and secure multiple business interests.

Q: When will the grand gala occur that invites shareholders or other interested parties to see the Greene Concepts bottling plant for themselves?



At present, the Company is focused on getting production and sales underway. Additionally, given we are presently in Winter months and the associated cold weather, the Company would anticipate grand reopening gala to be held in Q2 of 2020.

Q: When will the company webpage be updated to display the most recent changes and information?

We will be updating the webpage soon to capture the most recent company leadership changes and press releases while also making other relevant updates for improved information accuracy.

Q: The Synergy Distributor Program was mentioned in the 11/25 press release. Could you please elaborate on the program and how it will add value to the company? Is this something that shareholders can assist the company with? What are the benefits to shareholders/interested parties in doing so?

The Synergy Distributor Program (SDP) consists of two parts with the goal of maximizing Greene Concepts distribution of manufactured beverage products.

Part A of the SDP is to build distributors (specifically retail and online distributors) everywhere both regionally, nationally and globally. Incremental growth is the key as we seek to maximize distribution regionally around the bottling plant located in Marion, NC along with additional areas nationally and globally with a focus to bring about interest and awareness from retailers in those locations.

Part B of the SDP involves a tiered marketing approach for targeted products that will encourage additional product sales. This includes potential participation from shareholders, stakeholders and other interested parties who have ties to regional, national, or international retailors or distributors to house our bottled water and future beverage products. We will reward anyone who is able to help us secure a finalized connection to help us drive company sales and revenues.

