NFL Alumni Adds Two Members to New Business Strategy Committee

/EIN News/ -- Mount Laurel, New Jersey, Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Football League Alumni (NFLA) is pleased to announce that two outstanding corporate professionals have joined the NFLA’s new Business Strategy Committee to help the organization better execute its dual mission to improve the lives of former NFL players and care for disadvantaged kids in our country. NFLA Chairman of the Board Tracy Porter recruited these two impressive individuals to be a part of this newly created Business Strategy Committee.

Kris Pederson is Ernst & Young’s Corporate Governance Leader with 25 years of management consulting, auditing/financial analysis, and board of director experience and previously led EY’s Strategy and Customer 900-person practice in the Americas. She spent 12 years as a Vice President at IBM and before that was a Partner at Price Waterhouse in strategy leadership roles. She has vast experience at the board level previously serving as a corporate director for Great Western Bank plus currently serves NACD Colorado and the Harvard Business School Women’s Advisory board and is eager to help our NFLA board as well. Her purpose is to help companies and especially diverse professionals succeed by paving the way, especially at the board level. She is hoping to build a better working world for working families and her 16-year-old daughter and enjoys golfing with her husband as part of his golf travel business.

Bennie Fowler is CEO of Bennie Fowler LLC and Senior Advisor to Deloitte Consulting. He is a quality, supply chain, product development, and manufacturing operations optimization specialist. His key focus is on using innovation to improve top-line growth, lower costs, reduce response time, increase productivity and improve quality. Bennie’s 40+ years of experience have encompassed new product development, launch planning and workforce development, manufacturing footprint strategy and operations, distribution network and logistics operations, and enterprise restructuring and turnaround.

As Group Vice President of Quality and New Model Launch at Ford, Bennie successfully launched 900 vehicle and powertrain programs while improving product quality around the world including launching 18 new vehicle assembly and powertrain plants in China, Russia, and India. He led the implementation of an enterprise-wide quality and productivity plan reducing warranty reserves by over $3 billion, resulting in Ford being an industry leader. Process improvements have led to over $5 billion in cost improvement projects throughout the enterprise. In his role as plant manager, director of product development for vehicle programs, director of manufacturing for North American car operations, executive director of product development for sport utility vehicles, vice president and chief operating officer of Jaguar and Land Rover, vice president of advanced and manufacturing engineering to group vice president of global quality and new model launch for Ford Motor Company, Bennie has guided transformations, as both change agent and effective leader. He frequently led the Ford Motor Company board of directors through quality and launch performance discussions. Bennie was one of eleven executives selected to restructure Ford, resulting in eight consecutive years of profits totaling $65 billion.

Bennie was appointed by the U.S. Secretary of Commerce to the Board of Overseers for the Baldrige Performance Excellence Program at The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).

Bennie is a two-time Hall of Famer of Central State University Men’s Basketball and Michigan USSSA Softball inductee. Bennie is a change agent with an impressive track record of success. He is also the father of six-year NFL veteran wide receiver Bennie Fowler III.

“Kris and Bennie are All Pros in the business community,” says NFLA CEO Beasley Reece. “Our members deserve to have the best team advising their national office and that continues to be achieved with the drafting of Kris and Bennie to our committee. We could never afford them, so thank goodness for their willingness to volunteer a part of their own purpose missions. Kris is an athlete looking to help athletes and Bennie is the 2nd best male athlete in his family! The NFLA is very fortunate to have Kris and Bennie helping us improve.”

NFLA Chairman Tracy Porter; NFLA CEO, Beasley Reece; and NFLA President Bart Oates also serve on this new committee.

Michael Gaimari NFL Alumni 973-241-5156 michael.gaimari@nflalumni.org



