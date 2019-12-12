Minimally Invasive Surgery Market Size Worth US$ 33.8 Bn by 2026

/EIN News/ -- Acumen Research and Consulting, Recently Published Report on “Minimally Invasive Surgery Market Size, Share, Growth Opportunities and Forecast, 2019 - 2026”.



LOS ANGELES, Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global minimally invasive surgery market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 9.6% from 2019 to 2026 and reach the market value of around US$ 33.8 billion by 2026.

Geographically, North America held the largest share of the market in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This can be attributed to high adoption of minimally invasive surgeries due to technological advancement, more awareness about minimally invasive surgery’s advantages such as reducing surgery time, minimal or no surgical incision, lesser chance of surgical site infection, and decreased in overall healthcare cost, presence of abundant ambulatory surgery centers, local presence of market players, and availability of reimbursement for these surgeries. However, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period due to a large volume of targeted patients, investment by market players, increasing healthcare expenditure and technological adoption, supportive government regulations for the approval & commercialization of noninvasive devices, and growing disposable income. For instance, in November 2017, Johnson & Johnson’s Ethicon opened a facility in China with an investment of USD 180 million. The factory is expected to start its production of open surgical and minimally invasive solutions in 2019.

Based on the product, the minimally invasive surgery market is divided into handheld instruments, electrosurgical instruments, guiding devices, inflation systems, auxiliary instruments, and cutter instruments. The handheld instrument segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018. Technological advancement, low-cost devices, and the ability to ensure easier access during surgery without damage to the patient’s body are the key factors for the high demand for handheld instruments. The application of these instruments in a wide range of minimally invasive surgeries is anticipated to boost the market in the coming years as well.

Based on the application, the market has been segmented into cardiothoracic surgery, gastrointestinal surgery, orthopedic surgery, gynecological surgery, vascular surgery, cosmetic/bariatric surgery, urological surgery, and others. Others segment include dental surgery, ENT/respiratory surgery, and neurological surgery. Orthopedic surgeries accounted for the maximum share of the market in 2018 due to a large volume of surgeries, the development of various minimally invasive surgeries for orthopedic injuries, and the introduction of the MIS approach in knee and hip replacement process. However, an increasing number of cardiothoracic disease patients is expected to propel the minimally invasive surgery market at the fastest rate.

Based on the end-user, the market has been categorized into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and research institutes. Hospitals accounted for the major share of the market in 2018. However, ambulatory surgery centers are expected to observe the fastest growth during the forecast period as these centers offer surgeries at greater flexibility of scheduling and lower costs as compared to hospitals.

Key players operating in the minimally invasive surgery market are Abbott, CONMED, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, Stryker, NuVasive, Inc., Intuitive Surgical, Inc.; and Zimmer Biomet. The development of technologically advanced innovative products and geographical expansion are the key strategies being adopted by the market players in the industry.

Some of the key observations regarding the minimally invasive surgery industry include:

In September 2019, Integra LifeSciences Corporation acquired Rebound Therapeutics, a developer of disposable medical devices used in minimally invasive surgeries for access or visualization. The acquisition helps Integra to expand its portfolio in minimally invasive neurosurgery.

In February 2019, Huntington Hospital-acquired two da Vinci Xi Surgical Systems, a next generation in robotic surgery equipment, used for minimally invasive surgery. The system can be optimized for a large number of surgeries in the area of thoracic, urology, gynecology, general, and colorectal surgery. With this acquisition, Huntington hospital has three da Vinci Xi Systems which made this hospital one of the largest robotic surgical centers in the Los Angeles area.

In February 2019, Phillips and Microsoft launched augmented reality for image-guided minimally invasive surgery.

In August 2017, Ethicon launched ProxiSure, a suturing device, in the U.S. to enhance precision in minimally invasive surgery. The addition of ProxiSure in the portfolio is responsible for the expansion of Ethicon’s laparoscopic suturing technologies portfolio.

In June 2017, DePuySynthes acquired Sentio, LLC to develop innovative products in minimally invasive spine surgery. Sentio, LLC develops and commercializes new nerve localization technology for spine surgery. With this nerve localization technology, DePuySynthes strengthened its spine portfolio in lateral surgery as well as decompression procedures.

