Winter Wonderland Officially Opens for Another Year of Holiday Cheer

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, US, December 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Saturday, December 7, 2019, the grand opening ceremony of the Winter Wonderland Christmas village was held in the Osceola Courtyard with approximately 2,000 visitors in attendance. They watched as special guest Santa Claus helped to light-up Winter Wonderland—signifying the official opening.For 27 years the Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) and the Church of Scientology have hosted the annual Winter Wonderland to provide a fun Christmas experience for families in the Tampa Bay area. Winter Wonderland is also a toy and food drive, where all donations go to local children, putting the spirit into their holiday season.“We are very thankful for what the Clearwater Community Volunteers and the Church of Scientology do for foster kids here in Pinellas County,” said President of the Pinellas County Foster and Adoptive Parents Association , Dora Starling, who spoke at the opening. “I know of one family with 13 foster children that come to Winter Wonderland every year all the way from Zephyrhills, Florida, so we really appreciate what you do for this community.”In addition to nonprofit partnerships and food and toy drives, “The Clearwater Community Volunteers is taking our donations to the Lealman area to a higher level,” said CCV Executive Director, Pam Ryan-Anderson. “We will donate 100 turkey dinners to 100 families in the Lealman neighborhood.”Once the opening ceremony was over, hundreds of children and parents made a mad dash to sit on Santa’s lap. Throughout the night children and families enjoyed train rides, bouncy houses, a petting zoo, pony rides, a mini carousel ride and playground structure.“I love this event,” said CCV volunteer Shannon Seiwert, “I got to enjoy it as a kid myself and I know it really helps the community by having our own holiday village right here in Clearwater.”__________________About the Clearwater Community Volunteers:The Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) have over 26 years of community service under their belt with over 150,000 families and children helped since their founding in 1992. Sponsored by the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization, they stay true to their reputation of helping others with their center located in downtown Clearwater. Based on fundamentals developed by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard, the CCV Center works with area non-profits to help these groups better attain their goals.



