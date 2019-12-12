8 SUPER-DELICIOUS CHANUKAH RECIPES FOR 8 CRAZY NIGHTS FROM KOSHER.COM
New Ideas for Luscious Latkes, Decadent Donuts…. and Much MoreWEST ORANGE, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Jewish people have been celebrating Chanukah, or the Festival of Lights, for centuries. All around the world, families light the menorah, play dreidel, and eat diet-busting fried foods to commemorate a great miracle that happened in 130 BCE.
Why fried foods? The story in brief: The brave Maccabees defeated their oppressors, who wanted them to worship only Greek gods. It was time to purify and rededicate the Temple. There they found only one small jar of oil, enough to keep the eternal light aflame for just one day. But miraculously, that light continued to burn for eight days!
Oil symbolizes the victory of light over darkness. Thus, fried foods like donuts and latkes are traditional fare throughout the eight days of Chanukah. But that doesn’t mean these goodies have to be ho-hum, say the food and lifestyle experts at Kosher.com.
With a few basics on hand – like Manischewitz mixes, Bartenura Olive Oil and Tuscanini jams and sauces – and some creative recipes from Kosher.com, you can rock every Chanukah meal with a different treat! Read on for de-LIGHT-ful main dishes such as Pulled Brisket Taco Latkes from Chef Esty Wolbe, and modern twists on traditional desserts such as Savory or Sweet Donuts (top them with crushed cookies or goat cheese and balsamic glaze), and Berry Cheese Latkes from Chef Naomi Nachman.
Serve them with a Chanukah-inspired Golden Wine Spritzer. Utilize Manischewitz cooking hacks such as potato pancake mix and donut mix to get gourmet results while reducing your prep time in the kitchen.
RECIPE: Pulled Brisket Taco Latke, Esty Wolbe for Kosher.com
Latke Taco
1 Box Manischewitz Latke/Pancake Mix
Manischewitz Box Instructions:
2 Eggs,
2 1/4 Cup Cold Water,
One Package Manischewitz Pancake/latke mix;
1/8-inch hot vegetable oil
Directions: In a medium bowl beat 2 eggs until blended; Add 2 1/4 cup cold water and mix well. Stir in contents of Pancake/Latke package. Allow batter to thicken 3-4 minutes. In large skillet, drop tablespoons of batter into 1/8-inch hot vegetable oil and brown both sides. Makes 45-60 Latke pancakes.
Pulled Brisket
3 lbs. Marbled 2nd cut brisket
1 - 18 oz. bottle Gefen BBQ sauce
1 large onion, thinly sliced
5-6 garlic cloves, sliced
1 batch (about 1/4 cup) coffee garlic rub:
1 tbsp ground coffee beans
1 tbsp dark brown sugar
1/2 tbsp smoked paprika
1 tsp regular paprika
1 tsp coarse salt
1 tsp onion flakes
1 tsp granulated garlic
Place the brisket in a crock pot*, top with onions and garlic. Pour BBQ sauce over the top. Add 1/4 cup of water to the BBQ sauce bottle, swish and pour into crock pot. Sprinkle on the coffee garlic rub and cook on low 8 hours. Remove brisket from sauce and pull apart with 2 forks until shredded. Add a few tablespoons of cooking liquid to shredded brisket.
*Alternatively, this may be prepared in the oven at 275°F for 4-6 hours, until it shreds easily when pulled. Place a mound of pulled brisket onto the center of each latke, gently fold and enjoy!
Donuts with Sweet & Savory Toppings by NAOMI NACHMAN for KOSHER.COM
1 - Box Manischewitz Donut Mix
You will Need:
Deep Fryer or Large Pot
Vegetable Oil (enough for frying)
Large Bowl and small Bowl
Ingredients:
1 cup milk (or water)
1 Box Manischewitz Chanukah Dough Mix
Directions:
1. Pour cooking oil into a deep fryer or large pot
2. Heat oil over media heat. Do NOT bring to a boil.
3. In large bowl, add donut mix. Stir in milk or water. Stir until uniform
4. Coat hands with oil or flour. Scooping 1 Tbsp at a time, form batter into desired donut shapes.
5. Carefully place formed donuts one at a time, into heated oil. Fry about 2 minutes on each side or until golden brown.
6. Drain & cool completely on cooking rack
Toppings: Sweet
Icing and sprinkles
Crushed cookies
Tuscanini Jam
Toppings: savory toppings
Marinara sauce & cheese
Goat cheese and balsamic glaze
Pesto and sundried tomato
Kosher.com is your free, searchable online community for kosher food & lifestyle. Let hundreds of chefs, food writers
and wine experts inspire you with thousands of recipes, videos & more.
