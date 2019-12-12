8 SUPER-DELICIOUS CHANUKAH RECIPES FOR 8 CRAZY NIGHTS FROM KOSHER.COM

New Ideas for Luscious Latkes, Decadent Donuts…. and Much More

WEST ORANGE, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Jewish people have been celebrating Chanukah , or the Festival of Lights, for centuries. All around the world, families light the menorah, play dreidel, and eat diet-busting fried foods to commemorate a great miracle that happened in 130 BCE.Why fried foods? The story in brief: The brave Maccabees defeated their oppressors, who wanted them to worship only Greek gods. It was time to purify and rededicate the Temple. There they found only one small jar of oil, enough to keep the eternal light aflame for just one day. But miraculously, that light continued to burn for eight days!Oil symbolizes the victory of light over darkness. Thus, fried foods like donuts and latkes are traditional fare throughout the eight days of Chanukah. But that doesn’t mean these goodies have to be ho-hum, say the food and lifestyle experts at Kosher.com With a few basics on hand – like Manischewitz mixes, Bartenura Olive Oil and Tuscanini jams and sauces – and some creative recipes from Kosher.com, you can rock every Chanukah meal with a different treat! Read on for de-LIGHT-ful main dishes such as Pulled Brisket Taco Latkes from Chef Esty Wolbe, and modern twists on traditional desserts such as Savory or Sweet Donuts (top them with crushed cookies or goat cheese and balsamic glaze), and Berry Cheese Latkes from Chef Naomi Nachman.Serve them with a Chanukah-inspired Golden Wine Spritzer. Utilize Manischewitz cooking hacks such as potato pancake mix and donut mix to get gourmet results while reducing your prep time in the kitchen.RECIPE: Pulled Brisket Taco Latke, Esty Wolbe for Kosher.comLatke Taco1 Box Manischewitz Latke/Pancake MixManischewitz Box Instructions:2 Eggs,2 1/4 Cup Cold Water,One Package Manischewitz Pancake/latke mix;1/8-inch hot vegetable oilDirections: In a medium bowl beat 2 eggs until blended; Add 2 1/4 cup cold water and mix well. Stir in contents of Pancake/Latke package. Allow batter to thicken 3-4 minutes. In large skillet, drop tablespoons of batter into 1/8-inch hot vegetable oil and brown both sides. Makes 45-60 Latke pancakes.Pulled Brisket3 lbs. Marbled 2nd cut brisket1 - 18 oz. bottle Gefen BBQ sauce1 large onion, thinly sliced5-6 garlic cloves, sliced1 batch (about 1/4 cup) coffee garlic rub:1 tbsp ground coffee beans1 tbsp dark brown sugar1/2 tbsp smoked paprika1 tsp regular paprika1 tsp coarse salt1 tsp onion flakes1 tsp granulated garlicPlace the brisket in a crock pot*, top with onions and garlic. Pour BBQ sauce over the top. Add 1/4 cup of water to the BBQ sauce bottle, swish and pour into crock pot. Sprinkle on the coffee garlic rub and cook on low 8 hours. Remove brisket from sauce and pull apart with 2 forks until shredded. Add a few tablespoons of cooking liquid to shredded brisket.*Alternatively, this may be prepared in the oven at 275°F for 4-6 hours, until it shreds easily when pulled. Place a mound of pulled brisket onto the center of each latke, gently fold and enjoy!Donuts with Sweet & Savory Toppings by NAOMI NACHMAN for KOSHER.COM1 - Box Manischewitz Donut MixYou will Need:Deep Fryer or Large PotVegetable Oil (enough for frying)Large Bowl and small BowlIngredients:1 cup milk (or water)1 Box Manischewitz Chanukah Dough MixDirections:1. Pour cooking oil into a deep fryer or large pot2. Heat oil over media heat. Do NOT bring to a boil.3. In large bowl, add donut mix. Stir in milk or water. Stir until uniform4. Coat hands with oil or flour. Scooping 1 Tbsp at a time, form batter into desired donut shapes.5. Carefully place formed donuts one at a time, into heated oil. Fry about 2 minutes on each side or until golden brown.6. Drain & cool completely on cooking rackToppings: SweetIcing and sprinklesCrushed cookiesTuscanini JamToppings: savory toppingsMarinara sauce & cheeseGoat cheese and balsamic glazePesto and sundried tomatoKosher.com is your free, searchable online community for kosher food & lifestyle. Let hundreds of chefs, food writersand wine experts inspire you with thousands of recipes, videos & more.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.