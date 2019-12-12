Bound Metal Additive Manufacturing Technologies Will Grow at Nearly Twice the Market Rate Through 2029 According to Latest SmarTech Analysis Report

/EIN News/ -- CROZET, Va., Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bound metal additive manufacturing technologies, which have gained significant interest and investment dollars over the last three years and being developed by the likes of HP, Desktop Metal, Markforged, GE Additive, ExOne, and many more, are now expected to achieve close to twice the rate of growth compared to the overall metal additive manufacturing market over the next ten years, according to the latest from SmarTech Analysis. As the leading provider of market intelligence and analysis services to the additive manufacturing industry, SmarTech has recently completed its latest long term industry forecast specific to this emerging set of exciting metal additive technologies, available now in the form of an expansive database and supplementary report covering market opportunities in bound metal hardware, materials, and parts production activity. While the overall metal AM hardware market is expected to continue to grow annually at a rate of nearly 20 percent through 2029, bound metal deposition and metal binder jetting technologies -which collectively make up the bound metal printing AM segment - are projected to grow at rates of 30 percent and 35 percent across the same period.



This latest database and report from SmarTech covers the rapidly evolving bound metal additive manufacturing market, analyzing opportunities from each of the two primary sub-segments of this industry both as individual opportunities and as a collective opportunity for those companies looking to capitalize on the benefits of offering solutions utilizing both primary bound metal printing methods. The database covers hardware sales, material shipments and sales for metal powders consumed by these technologies, as well as the projected production volume and market impact of parts produced by these technologies across various markets by their functional roles and projected leading applications. This study is the first of its kind to address opportunities specific to this emerging high interest area of metal additive manufacturing, where metal AM leaders and newcomers alike are expected to commercialize various new printing platforms and systems over the next two years. The report also features a special analysis of the impacts of commercialization of bound metal printing technologies are expected to have on the markets for high end industrial sintering furnaces, greatly expanding opportunities for this type of equipment beyond what is traditionally used today.

Bound metal printing technologies are expected to advance into the mainstream of metal additive manufacturing by 2023. Metal binder jetting technology is expected to initially be closely linked to the metal injection molding (MIM) industry and adopted by companies already familiar with MIM processing. Bound metal deposition technology may develop similarly to the polymer fused deposition modeling 3D printing technology it is inherently based off of, providing highly accessible metal additive capability with varying levels of performance and part properties.



Steels are expected to be the primary material of choice, later augmented by nickel alloys, titanium, and potentially aluminum. Steels are currently the most popular material in this early stage, in part due to the high level of sintering expertise possessed in manufacturing communities for these parts and their general cost-effectiveness. Aluminum AM solutions are in high demand across technology segments, and players in bound metal technologies stand to gain significant opportunity if reliable aluminum printing and sintering solutions can be brought to market to compete with metal powder bed fusion.

With serious investment and much greater interest in the additive community around bound metal printing, the industrial furnace industry also stands to gain as a new sintering-based process becomes a focal point in adoption of advanced manufacturing tech. However, there is likely to be significant differences and dynamics in the need and use of furnace technology in supporting two very distinct bound metal printing technologies. The implications for the ancillary equipment needed to support both processes are, unsurprisingly, quite different.

