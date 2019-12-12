Livongo Earns Preferred Status on New Express Scripts Digital Health Formulary

Participating health plans and employers can now expand access to Livongo’s leading Diabetes, Hypertension, and Weight Management solutions





/EIN News/ -- MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Livongo (Nasdaq: LVGO), a leading Applied Health Signals company empowering people with chronic conditions to live better and healthier lives, today announced it will be included on Express Scripts new, industry-first Digital Health Formulary, beginning in early 2020.

The new formulary will provide participating employers and health plans that work with Express Scripts the ability to simply integrate digital health solutions, like Livongo, into their pharmacy benefit, with care and support from Express Scripts specialist pharmacists who use Livongo’s vital health data and insights in real-time interventions.

“The Express Scripts Digital Health Formulary will do for the developing digital health care industry what our drug formularies have achieved for prescription medications for more than 20 years – access, choice and value for payers and consumers,” said Mark Bini, Chief Patient Experience Officer, Express Scripts. “We are setting the bar high for clinical effectiveness, user experience and financial value for these solutions, while also combining coverage into the pharmacy benefit and providing people with expert support from Express Scripts specialist pharmacists.”

As demonstrated in a 2019 study conducted by Express Scripts1, people actively using Livongo between 3 and 12 months had a range of 5.0 percent to 6.4 percent higher medication adherence, respectively, compared to matched controls. In addition, to date, Express Scripts clients using the Livongo for Diabetes solution experienced an average 24 percent reduction in medical costs after using the program for one year.

Livongo initially partnered with Express Scripts in October 2015 to offer the Livongo for Diabetes solution to joint clients. Since that time, the partnership has expanded to serve people with diabetes, hypertension, and diabetes prevention. Livongo also will have preferred status within Express Scripts Health Connect 360 solution, which is the industry’s first outcomes-based model that centers on engaging people in their care.

“The fact that Livongo is now a preferred digital health solution for diabetes, hypertension, and diabetes prevention is a strong indication that our whole person approach is delivering results,” said Livongo Chief Executive Officer Zane Burke. “As part of the Digital Health Formulary, we can now combine Express Scripts’ assets and expertise with Livongo’s personalized insights to provide our joint Members with medication support to drive further clinical and financial outcomes."

Livongo’s Whole Person platform is proven to deliver sustained results for people living with multiple chronic conditions. A recent study presented at the American Heart Association’s 2019 Scientific Sessions showed that people with both diabetes and elevated blood pressure who used Livongo’s integrated platform saw sustained clinically-significant blood pressure reduction after only four weeks and experienced further improvements after using the program for twelve weeks2. Additionally, a 2019 Journal of Medical Economics study found that the Livongo for Diabetes program delivered an $88 per member monthly reduction in medical spending for Livongo Members and that employers experienced a positive return on investment in one year3.

About Livongo

Livongo offers a platform to service the whole person and empowers people with chronic conditions to live better and healthier lives, beginning with diabetes and now including hypertension, weight management, diabetes prevention, and behavioral health. Livongo pioneered the category of Applied Health Signals to offer Members clinically-based insights that make it easier to stay healthy. Livongo’s team of data scientists aggregate and interpret substantial amounts of health data and information to create actionable, personalized and timely health signals delivered to Livongo Members exactly when and where they need them. The Livongo approach delivers better clinical and financial outcomes while creating a different and better experience for people with chronic conditions. For more information, visit: www.livongo.com or engage with Livongo on LinkedIn or Twitter .

