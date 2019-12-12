Vitalibis and OakLeaf Wellness + Health Announce National Alliance to Distribute Full-Spectrum CBD Wellness Products

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vitalibis, Inc. (OTCQB: VCBD), a technology based formulator of premium hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) wellness products, announced today that it has recently entered into a national alliance with OakLeaf Wellness + Health , promoting and distributing the Vitalibis brand of high-quality CBD oils and creams to wellness professionals around the country. Beginning with their flagship, Tolk Chiropractic and Wellness Center , OakLeaf is facilitating all aspects of the distribution process, from developing digital marketing assets to providing attractive counter-top displays, and training.



Tolk Wellness Center is the flagship wellness practice for OakLeaf Wellness + Health and was founded 40 years ago by Dr. L. Andrew Tolk, former chiropractor for the NHL Whalers. After only three months of selling Vitalibis products, Tolk Wellness Center has seen a significant increase in revenue and, most importantly, their patients are finding true wellness relief with Vitalibis’ oils and creams. OakLeaf Wellness + Health now looks to replicate the improved patient-experience, services and products for other practices in need.

Steven Raack, CEO and Co-Founder of Vitalibis stated: “We are excited to work with the OakLeaf team to put quality wellness products into the hands of many patients. Our companies align very well in many ways and we are grateful for our alliance. Supporting medical professionals and their patients is a strategic pillar for Vitalibis and we are thrilled to be executing these plans with OakLeaf."

“When it comes to CBD brands, Vitalibis is the cream of the crop,” says Dr. David Tolk, Medical Director of OakLeaf Wellness + Health. “I have so much respect for their company values as well as the level of care they put into all of their products. Every level of their sourcing process is done the right way, for both our patients and the planet. Best of all, they are one of the few CBD companies that I have seen to offer limited liability insurance, protecting both the patient and practitioners.”

“Our goal has always been, and always will be, to improve our society’s healthcare habits by elevating holistic wellness practices and promoting the most effective natural products on the market. We spend a considerable amount of time evaluating high quality products and are proud to partner with the likes of Vitalibis,” says Adam Tolk, Managing Partner of OakLeaf Wellness + Health. “Above all, we understand that health education coupled with best-in-industry products are necessary to promote a sustainable and proactive approach to health maintenance.”

While CBD is a hot topic in the wellness world, many people are still confused about what it is and how it can improve their health. CBD, or cannabidiol, is a chemical compound found in the cannabis plant. Because of its association with marijuana, it is often mistaken for having psychoactive effects. Unlike THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), which is the second main compound found in cannabis, CBD does not induce any mind-altering, psychoactive effects. Instead, it promotes a feeling of wellness in the patient that allows their body to rest and recover without a sedative effect.

Depending on the strain and blend, CBD oils can help boost focus, calm the mind or relieve anxiety to name just a few of the wellness effects. However, not all CBD products are made the same, with many being produced in mass quantities using cheaper methods. Vitalibis, on the other hand, prides itself in its sustainable practices that result in high quality products.

About Vitalibis, Inc.

Vitalibis (OTCQB: VCBD) is a socially conscious brand focused on people, products and the planet. We are a technology based formulator of premium, full spectrum phytocannabinoid rich hemp products with naturally occurring cannabidiol (CBD), along with safe personal care and nutritional products. Our Ambassador program combines the best elements of social selling, ecommerce and affiliate marketing into one innovative program - empowering our people and social mission driven ecosystem. For additional information, please visit www.vitalibis.com .

Investor Contact:

Vitalibis Inc.

702-944-9620

Info@vitalibis.com



FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes forward-looking statements that reflect Vitalibis Inc. current expectations about its future results, performance, prospects and opportunities Vitalibis, Inc. has tried to identify these forward-looking statements by using words and phrases such as "may", "will", "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "should", "typical", "we are confident" or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, prospects of opportunities for the remainder of 2019 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.