BioAegis Therapeutics Announces Publication: "Delayed Administration of Recombinant Plasma Gelsolin Improves Survival in a Murine Model of Severe Influenza"

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioAegis Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage company developing technology to address injurious inflammation while protecting immune function and vital organs in diseases driven by inflammation and infection, announces publication of new research findings with recombinant human plasma gelsolin in influenza. The research demonstrates that recombinant human plasma gelsolin therapy dramatically improves survival in a highly lethal influenza animal model.



Findings Indicate That Plasma Gelsolin Supplementation Can Improve Influenza Outcomes

Seasonal influenza continues to be a cause of substantial morbidity and mortality. The US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) documented that seasonal influenza was responsible for close to 57,000 deaths during the 2018-2019 season. There is also concern that new strains could cause high death rates similar to past pandemics.

Studies conducted in collaboration with investigators at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health demonstrated clinical improvement in mice infected with lethal doses of influenza when administering gelsolin after a clinically relevant delay. The current FDA-approved antivirals target the flu virus, but do not address the severe later stage morbidity and mortality that that are the focus of plasma gelsolin (rhu-pGSN) therapy. Currently, resistance is also developing against the antivirals, which is why host-directed therapies are increasingly being sought for development.

Susan Levinson, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of BioAegis Therapeutics stated, “We’ve previously studied plasma gelsolin against multiple types of drug-sensitive and drug-resistant bacteria and this new data has demonstrated efficacy in influenza, a key viral pandemic threat. Each time we extend our studies with plasma gelsolin, we become even more persuaded of its potential to address serious medical needs where current therapy fails.”

Research Presented at Recent Government Influenza Thought Leader Conference

Last month BioAegis was invited to participate in a workshop on REducing Pathogens After Influenza immune Response (repAIR) organized by the US Department of Health and Human Service’s BARDA (Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority), NIH (National Institute of Health) and ASPR (Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response). The conference’s mission was to, “Bring together thought leaders from multiple disciplines in medical research and clinical sciences who are interested in the study of host-based therapeutic interventions to provide more effective treatment of patients hospitalized with severe influenza.”

Need for Host-directed Therapeutics Sought by Department of Health and Human Services

According to the Department of Health and Human Services, “In the event of an influenza pandemic, or the annual seasonal epidemic, a therapeutic approved to treat individuals with late stage influenza disease could save tens to hundreds of thousands of lives. In addition, there is potential broad applicability of a host-based treatment to other infectious diseases.”

Mark Dinubile, MD, Chief Medical Officer of BioAegis Therapeutics presented Plasma Gelsolin As Immunotherapeutic in Pneumonia including studies conducted by BioAegis Chief Scientific Advisor, Dr. Lester Kobzik at the Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health. The presentation highlighted the key finding -- plasma gelsolin’s unique ability to treat both viral and bacterial infections – a pathogen agnostic approach.

While in Washington, D.C., Dr. Susan Levinson, CEO of BioAegis also presented this data at BARDA’s TechWatch. BARDA has invested in many infectious threat programs, however, the space where pGSN is effective represents a gap in their portfolio.

About BioAegis Therapeutics

BioAegis Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage, private company whose mission is to exploit a key component of the body’s innate immune system to prevent adverse outcomes of diseases driven by inflammation and infection. BioAegis’ platform of opportunities exploits the multifunctional role of plasma gelsolin, a highly conserved, endogenous human protein.

Gelsolin has the potential to fill a major gap in the current treatment of inflammatory disease — by controlling excess inflammation without suppressing the immune response to threats. In addition, recent findings demonstrate gelsolin’s unique pathogen agnostic approach – its ability to treat both viral and bacterial infections.

In 2019, BioAegis successfully completed a Phase 1b/2a Community-Acquired Pneumonia clinical trial. BioAegis now is fundraising for its phase 2b trial in severe pneumonia. This study is designed to demonstrate gelsolin repletion reduces morbidity and mortality in severe pneumonia patients, a group that is at high risk for poor outcomes due to injurious inflammation.

This press release contains express or implied forward-looking statements, which are based on current expectations of management. These statements relate to, among other things, our expectations regarding management’s plans, objectives, and strategies. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. BioAegis assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements appearing in this press release in the event of changing circumstances or otherwise, and such statements are current only as of the date they are made.

