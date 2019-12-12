CTG Earns Designation as a Great Place to Work-Certified™ Company 2019 in the U.S.

/EIN News/ -- BUFFALO, N.Y., Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTG (NASDAQ: CTG), a leading provider of information technology (IT) solutions and services in North America and Western Europe, announced today that it is Great Place to Work-Certified™. Achieving this designation validates the rewarding workplace culture that has made CTG a leading IT services and solutions company for more than 50 years.



This certification is based on information provided through an extensive Culture Brief completed by the Company and an anonymous survey completed by U.S. employees that covers a wide range of topics, including company culture, challenges, rewards, communication and leadership. The Great Place to Work® employee survey results demonstrated that seven out of ten employees agreed that they have a very positive work experience at CTG, are fairly treated, feel safe in their work environments, and that management trusts them to do their job.

“We are thrilled to be Great Place to Work-Certified™ in the U.S.,” said Filip Gydé, CTG’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We have participated in this program for many years in Belgium, Luxembourg, and the U.K., and I’m pleased that we’ve now added the U.S. to our list of certified workplaces in our first year of participation.”

Gydé continued, “There are many reasons that CTG devotes significant time and resources to this survey process and the follow-up work that comes after. Our mission and vision affirm our desire to cultivate a workplace that attracts and develops the best people, and being Great Place to Work-Certified, further solidifies this vision. More importantly, these surveys provide an opportunity for our staff to give anonymous feedback on a wide variety of topics and actively participate in the continuous improvement of CTG’s work environment. I have long held that ‘Happy People Produce Quality’ work. A critical part of being happy at work is knowing that you have a voice and that your voice is heard.”

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used the deep insights gained to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Great Place to Work helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Their benchmark data is used to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified companies and Best Workplaces™ in the U.S. and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® and World’s Best list published annually in Fortune.

“Being certified as a Great Place to Work is very important because we know that when our employees have a high-trust experience with CTG, they stay longer, are more productive, and drive better business results for our clients,” said Elizabeth Savino, CTG’s Vice President, Human Resources. “We are very excited about adding the United States to CTG’s list of Great Place to Work-Certified™ operations for 2019.”

About CTG

CTG has established a reputation for responsiveness and reliability—traits that our clients say set us apart—since our founding in 1966. Today, we provide comprehensive information, technology, and business solutions that address critical challenges for clients in high-growth industries in North America and Western Europe. Backed by a proven track record of reliable delivery, CTG fosters long-term client relationships and trust, which allows us to develop strategic insights that maximize client investments and competitive advantage. CTG has operations in North America, Western Europe, and India. The Company regularly posts news and other important information online at www.ctg.com

CTG’s New Mission and Vision Statements:

Mission: As one team, we create and deliver information and technology solutions that make our clients more successful and cultivate a workplace that attracts and develops the best people.

Vision: Our vision is to be indispensable to our clients and the preferred career destination for the finest information and technology experts.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work ® is a global people analytics and consulting firm that helps companies produce better business results by focusing on workplace culture. Powered by more than 30 years of research, Emprising®, its SaaS-enabled survey and analytics platform, gives companies access to the assessments, data, and reporting needed to build a high-trust, high-performance culture.

To learn more, visit greatplacetowork.com , listen to the podcast Better by Great Place to Work , and read “ A Great Place to Work for All. ” Join the community on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Instagram .





