ToughBuilt Announces Appointment of New Board Member

/EIN News/ -- LAKE FOREST, CA, Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (''ToughBuilt'') (NASDAQ: TBLT; TBLTW), a cutting edge product design, manufacturer and distributor of innovative products, tools and other accessories for the professional and do-it-yourself construction industries, today announced the appointment of Linda Moossaian, CPA, to its Board of Directors. Ms. Moossaian is an achievement-oriented financial strategist with an exceptional record of successful initiatives in financial planning, profit optimization, joint venture accounting, and treasury management. She has a strong history of forging strategic partnerships with senior management, including CEOs and CFOs as well as key stakeholders to drive financial objectives, make strategic decisions, and analyze value-added analytics. Ms. Moossaian has a sophisticated understanding of long-range budget preparation, GAAP accounting, M&A, planning models, financial forecasting & analysis, decision support, accounting procedures, and continuous process improvement. Her advanced critical thinking, analytical, qualitative, and quantitative analysis skills have been developed through positions in corporate andpublic accounting and consulting. She currently is the Director, Audit & Controls-WBTV Financial Administration for Warner Bros. in Burbank, CA, a position she has held since July 2019. Ms. Moossaian has previously acted as Director, Theatrical Production Finance (from July 2009 to April 2018) and Director, Financial Planning & Analysis (from April 2018 to July 2019) for Warner Bros. The ToughBuilt Board has determined that Ms. Moossaian’s expertise in finance is well suited to ToughBuilt’s Board’s support of the company during this phase of rapid growth.



Michael Panosian, Chief Executive Officer of ToughBuilt, commented, “We are pleased to welcome Linda to our Board. Her strengths in working with large public companies in various accounting and finance roles deepens our expertise as we continue to grow and work with different Fortune 500 companies.” Ms. Moossaian reflected, “I look forward to bringing my many years of experience in the public finance arena to support the efforts of Michael and team as they continue to make a strong impression in the construction and do-it-yourself industries.”

About ToughBuilt Industries, Inc.

ToughBuilt is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of innovative tools and accessories to the building industry. We market and distribute various home improvement and construction product lines for both the professional and do-it-yourself markets under the TOUGHBUILT brand name, within the global multibillion dollar per year tool market industry. All of our products are designed by our in-house design team. Since launching product sales in 2013, we have experienced significant annual sales growth. Our current product line includes three major categories, with several additional categories in various stages of development, consisting of Soft Goods & Kneepads and Sawhorses & Work Products. Our mission is to provide products to the building and home improvement communities that are innovative, of superior quality derived in part from enlightened creativity for our end users while enhancing performance, improving well-being and building high brand loyalty. Additional information about the Company is available at: https://www.toughbuilt.com/ .



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) market acceptance of our existing and new products, (ii) delays in bringing products to key markets, (iii) an inability to secure regulatory approvals for the ability to sell our products in certain markets, (iv) intense competition in the industry from much larger, multinational companies, (v) product liability claims, (vi) product malfunctions, (vii) our limited manufacturing capabilities and reliance on subcontractors for assistance, (viii) our efforts to successfully obtain and maintain intellectual property protection covering our products, which may not be successful, (ix) our reliance on single suppliers for certain product components, (x) the fact that we will need to raise additional capital to meet our business requirements in the future and that such capital raising may be costly, dilutive or difficult to obtain and (xi) the fact that we conduct business in multiple foreign jurisdictions, exposing us to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, logistical and communications challenges, burdens and costs of compliance with foreign laws and political and economic instability in each jurisdiction. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward looking statements is set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC’s web site at http://www.sec.gov . The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Source: Toughbuilt Industries, Inc



