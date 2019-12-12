Onit Appoints New General Manager and Vice President of India Operations

Vignesh Ramamurthy Joins Onit’s Executive Team with More Than Two Decades of Software Development and Leadership Experience

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onit, Inc., a leading provider of enterprise legal management, contract management and business process automation solutions, today announced that it appointed Vignesh Ramamurthy as its General Manager and Vice President of India Operations.



In this new role, Vignesh will oversee all of India’s operations in Pune, India and have direct responsibility for the nearly 100-person team. His vision and strategy will strengthen Onit’s presence in the region as India becomes even more strategic towards building capacity for the company’s acquisitions. With more than 20 years of software development experience in the legal domain, Vignesh understands the complexity of legal departments at Fortune 500 and large global companies and has played a pivotal role in hundreds of implementations.



“It’s always a pleasure for me to announce a new executive appointment,” said Eric M. Elfman, CEO and founder of Onit. “But there is an added level of excitement for me when the person is someone like Vignesh. We brought Vignesh on board in my first startup, Datacert, and he quickly proved himself and rose to higher levels of responsibility. This new key position requires exceptional leadership skills, deep experience in the field, and an overarching vision and strategy, which I’m confident Vignesh will successfully fulfill with expertise and finesse.”



Most recently, Vignesh was at Indix Corporation Inc., a Seattle based startup, building data solutions for analytics around product information on the cloud, where he served as a vice president of engineering. Prior to that, he was the general manager and vice president of India operations for Highradius Inc., an accounts receivable SAAS startup based out of Houston. In this role, he had accountability for building operations in Hyderabad for a 300-member development center supporting all the departments in the United States and EMEA.

Vignesh joined Datacert, a leading provider of enterprise legal management solutions, in 2004 and was responsible for building the India operations in Chennai servicing worldwide customers. He ran the India operations as a vice president from Houston until 2013. Previously, he worked at i2 Technologies Inc. in Dallas, where he was a development manager building solutions for different modules in the supply chain space including demand, supply collaboration and factory planning. Before going to i2 Technologies, he worked at Motorola Inc, as a senior software engineer working on paging and cellular solutions.



Vignesh has a master’s degree in Computer Science and Engineering from University of Texas at Arlington.



About Onit



Onit is a global leader of enterprise workflow solutions for legal, compliance, sales, IT, HR and finance departments. Our solutions transform best practices into smarter workflows, better processes and operational efficiencies. With a focus on enterprise legal management, matter management, spend management, contract management and legal holds, we operate globally and help transform the way Fortune 500 companies and billion-dollar legal departments bridge the gap between systems of record and systems of engagement. We help customers find gains in efficiency, reduce costs and automate transactions faster. For more information, visit www.onit.com or call 1-800-281-1330.







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.