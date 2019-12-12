mCig Inc. Announces Strategic Shift to Fully Focus on CBD Consumer Products Division and Healthcare Division

/EIN News/ -- JACKSONVILLE, FL, Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- mCig, Inc. (OTCQB:MCIG), a vertically integrated company focused on the development and commercialization of OTC, science-driven, botanical nutrigenetics that target the endocannabinoid system, and Bareroots RX Inc. are expanding their activities collectively in the production and development of lifestyle improvement and health care enhancing CBD (cannabinoid) based products.



“As we look forward to 2020, our focus has shifted to a healthcare and medically driven CBD botanical products. We're committed to adapting to the changing cannabis market in order to maximize our company's growth. We're entering a new phase of our development, by building a new company together with Bareroots Rx Inc., which will immediately position us as one of the most innovative players in the field of cannabinoid research and product development.

“A new joint company will be one of first to market scientifically backed nutrigenetic CBD based proprietary botanical result driven products, that is so terribly needed in the industry. Our OTC products are made of proprietary recipes based with CBD and are engineered to help with a wide array of targeted conditions that we feel will change Healthcare as we know it,” said Paul Rosenberg, CEO of mCig, Inc.

“These robust new proprietary CBD OTC botanical nutrigenetic products will launch in the next 90 days, through our new joint brand ‘BRRX Clinical’. We are excited to be on the same page and trajectory as mCig and Mr. Rosenberg,” said Mr. Dale Hipes, CEO of BareRoots Rx Inc.

Mr. Rosenberg concluded by saying, “We are shooting for the top, as it is our intention to deliver the best in class, best in the industry products to date. Continue to watch for coming announcements as we roll out our aggressive 5-year plan. We will change the industry standard from association in the marijuana industry and smoke shops to the real value of botanical solutions for a toxic and stressed environment. We believe, you will not be disappointed when trying the best in class and best brand offered by mCig and Bareroots RX.”

About MCIG Group

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, mCig, Inc. (MCIG) is a diversified company servicing the legal cannabis, hemp and CBD markets via its lifestyle brands.

The Company has been featured in media nationwide, including CNBC, Bloomberg, TheStreet.com. For more information, visit www.mciggroup.com.

About BareRoots Rx Inc.

The company focused on the development and commercialization of OTC, science-driven, botanical nutrigenetics, that target the endocannabinoid system. BareRoots Rx Inc. also deliver high-quality consumer and OTC THC-free CBD products that promote overall health and well being as well as state-of-the-art testing and analytics capabilities to our customers.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include predictions, estimates or other information that might be considered forward-looking within the meaning of applicable securities laws. While these forward-looking statements represent the Company’s current judgments, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the opinions of the Company’s management only as of the date of this release. Please keep in mind that the Company is not obligating itself to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events. When used herein, words such as: potential, expect, look forward, believe, dedicated, building, or variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in any forward-looking statements made by the Company herein are often discussed in filings the Company makes with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) available at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website at www.mciggroup.com .

Contact:

mCig, Inc.

Paul Rosenberg

paul@mciggroup.org



