Sigma Labs Inc. Discusses Disruptive 3D Metal-Printing Technology in Exclusive Audio Interview

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- Sigma Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: SGLB) today announces the broadcast of its exclusive audio interview with NetworkNewsAudio (NNA), a NetworkNewsWire (NNW) solution that delivers clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness in the investment community.



The interview can be heard at http://nnw.fm/6F87x .

Sigma Labs President and CEO John Rice joins NNW’s Stuart Smith to discuss the Company’s disruptive technology. Sigma Labs is the only provider of in-process, quality-assurance software for the commercial 3D metal-printing industry that enables operators of machines making 3D metal parts to offset emerging quality problems, sustain part quality and avoid rejects.

Sigma Labs was created almost a decade ago by a group of senior scientists and engineers from Los Alamos Labs who wanted to develop revolutionary parts in metallurgy science. The Company’s original forays into the dental and ordnance sectors eventually resulted in a focus on 3D metal manufacturing, which Rice calls an important, transformative, disruptive technology.

“That’s an overused term,” Rice acknowledges, “but this is a disruptive technology. Today you can find a subassembly of 20 or 40 parts, and you can use 3D metal manufacturing to make that whole assembly as one part, and it can have very complex geometry and very high-performance standards. It is an absolutely unique way to build unique products.

“It will lead to a different configuration of how factories work in the future. You will not only have traditional factories with a whole line of manufacturing machines, but you will also have internet of things factories where, in the same way that the distribution of parts has been completely changed by Amazon and Walmart, so this technology can change the distribution of manufacturing. You will be able to have your doctor prescribe a new shoulder for you, someone designs it in Boston, pushes a button, and it is made in a machine across the street. It’s a really exciting technology.”

The challenge with 3D metal printing in the past, said Rice, is that it’s difficult to get 3D metal manufacturing machines to develop a high level of highly consistent, repeatable quality parts. However, Sigma’s technology allows the machines to be monitored in real-time as the parts are being made. “Our hardware/software package is observing and assessing what is going on in there, and we are able to extract from thermal information when a part is beginning to drift out of specification. We can spot the precursors of a quality problem. We can alert the machine operator, who can stop it and make a correction and save the part and very often save the build,” he said.

Even with the quality challenge, 3D metal printing is a billion-dollar market, but with Sigma Labs’ technology potentially solving the industry’s major roadblock, the potential is staggering. After a year of intense effort and work, Sigma Labs currently has six major enterprise companies—three OEMs and three end users—that in the next several months will be completing the test and evaluation phases of Sigma Lab equipment in their shops.

“2019 was about getting into the market,” Rice observed, “and 2020 is about harvesting the market.”

Listen to the full interview with Sigma Labs president and CEO John Rice at http://nnw.fm/6F87x

About Sigma Labs Inc.

Sigma Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: SGLB) is an emerging provider of quality assurance software to the commercial 3D printing industry under the PrintRite3D® brand. Founded in 2010, Sigma is a software company that specializes in the development and commercialization of real-time computer aided inspection (“CAI”) solutions known as PrintRite3D for 3D advanced-manufacturing technologies. Sigma Labs’ advanced, computer-aided software product revolutionizes commercial additive manufacturing, enabling nondestructive quality assurance mid-production, uniquely allowing errors to be corrected in real time. For more information, please visit www.SigmaLabsInc.com .

About NetworkNewsAudio

NetworkNewsAudio (NNA) , a NetworkNewsWire (NNW) Solution, allows you to sit back and listen to market updates, CEO interviews and a Company AudioPressRelease (APR) . These audio clips provide snapshots of position, opportunity and momentum. NetworkNewsAudio (NNA) can assist your company by cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNA brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is where news, content and information converge. NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is a comprehensive provider of news aggregation and syndication, enhanced press release services and a full array of social communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and distribution company with an extensive team of journalists and writers, NNW has the unparalleled ability to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public with an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the nation.

For more information, visit: www.NetworkNewsAudio.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: http://NNW.fm/Disclaimer.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications:

NetworkWire (NW)

New York, New York

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@NetworkWire.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.