Mission and CEO Simon Anderson Earn Comparably Award for Best CEO

Honor is based on anonymous employee sentiment gathered across 50,000 U.S. companies

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mission , a managed services provider and Premier Consulting Partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network ( APN ), today announced it has won the 2019 Comparably Award for Best CEO. The recognition adds to Mission’s streak of workplace accolades, including several from Comparably and being named one of Los Angeles Business Journal’s Best Places to Work in 2019.



Comparably Award winners are determined by comparing anonymously-provided sentiment ratings from employees at 50,000 U.S. companies. Comparably’s Best CEO Award selection is based on how employees rated their CEOs; this year’s awards resulted from employee ratings completed between November 2018 and November 2019.

Mission’s win for Best CEO adds to five other Comparably Award wins by the managed AWS services provider earlier this year. Mission previously received 2019 Comparably Awards for Best Leadership Team, Best Company for Professional Development, Best CEO as Rated by Diverse Employees, Best CEO as Rated by Female Employees, and Best Employee Perks and Benefits .

“At Mission we really care about ensuring a collaborative, supportive, and career-nurturing workplace that empowers our team to thrive personally and professionally while delivering customers the transformative power of AWS,” said Simon Anderson, CEO, Mission. “It’s quite a validating honor to receive Comparably’s Best CEO Award based on the sentiments of my own colleagues here at Mission, and I look forward to continuing to earn that leadership trust going forward.”

“Outstanding executives on our annual Best CEOs list not only possess strong leadership skills that drive business objectives, they are transparent and personally engaged with their teams,” said Comparably CEO Jason Nazar. “Mission employees praise Simon Anderson for his focus on training and development, and providing an open and inclusive workplace culture."

For information about current openings at Mission, visit missioncloud.com/careers .

About Mission

Mission is a trusted managed services provider and Premier Consulting Partner for businesses using – or migrating to – Amazon Web Services (AWS). Through its dedicated team of expert cloud operations professionals and solutions architects, Mission delivers a unique breadth and depth of AWS-recognized technical and strategic proficiencies. Mission combines this know-how with an anything-is-possible belief in the power of cloud transformation through AWS, and a dedication to understanding and solving customers’ individual goals and challenges – enabling their development of new and powerful applications running on AWS. Follow Mission on Twitter and LinkedIn .



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8fa6133d-c6da-45c3-87be-3439a74e1212



Press Contact Kyle Peterson kyle@clementpeterson.com

