Trxade Group, Inc. Discusses Seven Consecutive Quarters of Revenue Growth, Provides Operational Progress

The interview can be heard at http://nnw.fm/xJkH2.

Trxade Chairman and CEO Suren Ajjarapu joins NNW’s Stuart Smith to discuss the most recent happenings within the integrated pharmaceutical services company, which offers a unique combination of a web-based purchasing platform for transactions between independent pharmacists and drug distributors, a mail order pharmacy, warehouse, Telemedicine Platform and drug delivery service.

During the interview, Ajjarapu noted that for the last seven quarters, Trxade has consistently been profitable. “If you compared 2018 to 2019, we’re around 123% quarter-on-quarter more on the revenue side, and keeping the profitable quarters,” he said.

Ajjarapu also discussed the Company’s acquisition of the Bonham Health assets in late October 2019 and noted that Trxade serves indirectly 12 million to 15 million patients through the 11,500 registered independent pharmacies on their B2B supply chain platform.

He explained that Bonum Hub, which Trxade plans to install at Independent Pharmacies, serves similar customers to big-chain pharmacies such as Walgreens, CVS and Walmart, and offers services where patients can walk in and talk to a doctor, and then pick up medication at the same location. Some locations even offer vision, hearing, and dental services.

“In the future, patient care is moving from the doctors to the pharmacy side of it. We are taking that challenge ahead of the time now, so that we are prepared for that when it really happens,” Ajjarapu further stated.

Patients will also find a growing number of services available through the Bonum app. “We’re staying proactive and reactive to the technologies around you,” Ajjarapu observed.

Trxade continues to advance its business model and is undertaking several initiatives to increase shareholder value. The Company updated its website, has appointed independent board members, and is working toward up listing its common stock on the NASDAQ Capital Market.

“We’ve been under the radar for a long time,” said Ajjarapu, “We’re trying to create visibility along the investor base by doing the right thing so we can get on to that uplisting.”

Listen to the full interview with Trxade Group’s Suren Ajjarapu at http://nnw.fm/xJkH2.

About Trxade Group Inc.

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Trxade Group, Inc. (OTCQB:TRXD) is an integrated drug procurement, delivery and healthcare platform that enables price transparency and increased profit margins to healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories and services. Founded in 2010, Trxade Group is comprised of three synergistic operating platforms; the Trxade B2B trading platform with 11,000 registered pharmacies, licensed virtual Wholesale and Mail Order Pharmacy capabilities including DelivMeds, as well as the newly acquired assets of Bonum Health. For additional information, please visit us at www.trxade.com, www.delivmeds.com, and www.bonumhealth.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Trxade Group’s actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “may,” “could,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “seek,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “likely,” “will,” “would” and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Trxade Group and its management, are inherently uncertain. Trxade Group cautions you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date of this press release. Trxade Group undertakes no obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable laws. If Trxade Group updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. Certain risks and uncertainties applicable to Trxade Group and its operations are described in the “Risk Factors” sections of Trxade Group’s most recent annual and quarterly reports and in other reports it has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These reports are available at www.sec.gov.

