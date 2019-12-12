Breastmilk Storage Bags and Bottles Market: Global Share, Size, Trends and Growth Analysis Forecast to 2019-2025

Breastmilk Storage Bags and Bottles -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2025

Description

Working mothers demand for breastfeeding supplies due to the short and limited maternity leaves that reduces the time mothers are able to spend with their babies. As they do not wish to comprise on the nutrition provided to their infants, they use supplies such as breast pumps to pump breastmilk and use milk storage bottles and breast milk bags to store breastmilk and resume work.

The surge in the number of working women has led to the need for breastfeeding supplies because maternity leaves are not very long, and new mothers must get back to work soon after giving birth. Thus, these mothers are not able to give their babies enough time. But they do not want to compromise on the nutrition they give to their babies. As a result, they choose breast pumps to pump breastmilk and use breastmilk storage bags and bottles to store breastmilk. This milk can be fed to the child by anyone in the family, thereby proving to be the most vital factor to boost the sales of breastmilk storage bags and bottles.

The Americas was the leading region for the global breastmilk storage bags and bottles market in 2017, accounting for a market share of over 51%. The market share of this region is anticipated to decrease to some extent by 2022. However, the Americas will dominate the market throughout the forecast period.

This report focuses on Breastmilk Storage Bags and Bottles volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Breastmilk Storage Bags and Bottles market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Breastmilk Storage Bags and Bottles manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Ameda

Koninklijke Philips

Lansinoh

Mayborn Group

Medela

NUK

Pigeon

...

Market Segmentation

One of the goals is to make the data comprehensive while ensuring maximum readability. The best way to achieve this target is to segment the information, depending on several factors. Region, distribution channel, product type and application are the common categorizations in this report. When it comes to distribution channel, it talks about the supply methods businesses use, to meet the demands of the Chilled and Deli Foods Equipment market. Under application, the report focuses on which consumers form the customer base. The different variants of the product/service fall under the product type category.

Segment by Type

Bottles

Bags

Segment by Application

0-6 Months’ Baby

7-12 Months’ Baby

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

