Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Study, 2019-2024 - Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 40.8%

The global AI in the drug discovery market is projected to reach USD 1,434 million by 2024 from USD 259 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 40.8% during the forecast period.



Growing number of cross-industry collaborations and partnerships and the need to control drug discovery & development costs and reduce the overall time taken in this process are the key factors driving the AI in the drug discovery market.



Growth in this market is mainly driven by growing number of cross-industry collaborations and partnerships, the need to control drug discovery & development costs and reduce the overall time taken in this process, the rising adoption of cloud-based applications & services, and the impending patent expiry of blockbuster drugs. On the other hand, a lack of data sets in the field of drug discovery and the inadequate availability of skilled labor are some of the factors challenging the growth of the market.



The immuno-oncology segment accounted for the largest share in 2019.



Based on application, the artificial intelligence in the drug discovery market is segmented into neurodegenerative diseases, immuno-oncology, cardiovascular disease, metabolic diseases, and other applications. The immuno-oncology segment accounted for the largest share of 44.6% of the AI in the drug discovery market in 2018, owing to the increasing demand for effective cancer drugs. Neurodegenerative diseases form the fastest-growing application segment, with a CAGR of 42.9% during the forecast period. The ability of AI to discover drugs for complex diseases and the emphasis of market players on providing AI-based platforms for neurological diseases are responsible for the fast growth of this application segment.



The Research centers and academic & government institutes segment to register the highest growth rate in the forecast period.



Based on end-user, the AI in the drug discovery market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, contract research organizations, and research centers and academic, & government institutes. In 2018, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment accounted for the largest share in the AI in the drug discovery market. AI and machine learning to allow pharmaceutical companies to operate more efficiently and substantially improve success rates at the early stages of drug development. This is one of the major factors driving the growth of this market. Research centers and academic & government institutes are expected to show the highest growth of 43.6%.during the forecast period. The growth of the CROs segment is tied to that of pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, as the rise in research and production activity will ensure sustained demand for contract services.



North America to be the largest and the fastest-growing regional market.



North America, which comprises the US, Canada, and Mexico, forms the largest market for AI in drug discovery. These countries have been early adopters of AI technology in drug discovery and development. In the North American market, the US is a significant contributor. Also, prominent AI technology providers, such as IBM, Google, Microsoft, NVIDIA, and Intel, are headquartered in the US; their strong presence is a key contributor to market growth. Other drivers include the well-established pharmaceutical industry, high focus on R&D & substantial investment, and the presence of globally leading pharmaceutical companies. These are some of the major factors responsible for the large share and high growth rate of this market.



Research Coverage



This report provides a study of the AI in the drug discovery market. It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments, such as offering, technology, application, end-user, and region. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report



The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of revenue numbers for the overall AI in drug discovery market and its subsegments. This report will also help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape, and gain insights to better position their business and make suitable go-to-market strategies. It will also enable stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on the key market drivers, challenges, and opportunities.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market, By Offering (2019-2024)

4.3 Market for Machine Learning, By Type & Region (2018)

4.4 Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Market Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Number of Cross-Industry Collaborations and Partnerships

5.2.1.2 Need to Control Drug Discovery & Development Costs and Reduce Time

5.2.1.3 Patent Expiry

5.2.2 Market Opportunities

5.2.2.1 Growing Biotechnology Industry

5.2.2.2 Emerging Markets

5.2.3 Market Challenges

5.2.3.1 Limited Availability of Data Sets



6 Market, By Offering

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Software

6.2.1 Benefits Offered By Software in Drug Discovery & Strong Demand Among End Users are Driving Market Growth

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Services Segment to Witness the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period



7 Market, By Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Machine Learning

7.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Ml By Research Centers & Pharmaceutical Companies to Support the Growth of This Segment

7.2.2 Deep Learning

7.2.3 Supervised Learning

7.2.4 Reinforcement Learning

7.2.5 Unsupervised Learning

7.2.6 Other Machine Learning Technologies

7.3 Other Technologies



8 Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Immuno-Oncology

8.2.1 High Prevalence of Cancer and Shortage in the Supply of Cancer Drugs are the Key Factors Driving Market Growth

8.3 Neurodegenerative Diseases

8.3.1 AI is Being Used to Resolve Existing Challenges in Neurological Disease Drug Development

8.4 Cardiovascular Disease

8.4.1 Rising Demand for Cvd Drugs is Driving Market Growth

8.5 Metabolic Diseases

8.5.1 Role of AI in Uncovering Small-Molecule Therapies is Driving Its Adoption in This Segment

8.6 Other Applications



9 Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

9.2.1 Rising Demand for Solutions to Cut Time and Costs of Drug Development have Drawn End-User Attention to AI

9.3 Contract Research Organizations

9.3.1 Growing Trend of Outsourcing Provides Significant Opportunities for Cros

9.4 Research Centers and Academic & Government Institutes

9.4.1 This Segment is Expected to Grow at the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period



10 Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.1.1 Strong Economy and Trend of Early Adoption of Technologies are Driving Market Growth in the US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.2.1 Growing Research on AI Technologies and Emergence of New Ai-Based Start-UPS Will Support the Market in Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.3.1 Government Initiatives Will Support Market Growth in Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 UK

10.3.1.1 The UK Holds the Largest Share of the European Market

10.3.2 Germany

10.3.2.1 Government Support and Favorable Training Programs are Major Market Drivers in Germany

10.3.3 France

10.3.3.1 Strong Government Support and Favorable Strategies & Initiatives Form Key Drivers of the Market in France

10.3.4 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.1.1 Japan Dominates the APAC Market for AI in Drug Discovery

10.4.2 China

10.4.2.1 Growing Cmos Market and Cross-Industry Collaborations are Factors Responsible for the Growth of the Market in China

10.4.3 India

10.4.3.1 Steady Adoption of AI Technologies Will Drive Market Growth in India

10.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 Rest of the World



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Share Analysis

11.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.3.1 Visionary Leaders

11.3.2 Dynamic Differentiators

11.3.3 Innovators

11.3.4 Emerging Companies

11.4 Competitive Situation and Trends

11.4.1 Product Launches and Enhancements

11.4.2 Expansions

11.4.3 Acquisitions

11.4.4 Other Strategies



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Microsoft Corporation

12.2 NVIDIA Corporation

12.3 IBM Corporation

12.4 Google (A Subsidiary of Alphabet Inc.)

12.5 Atomwise, Inc.

12.6 Deep Genomics

12.7 Cloud Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

12.8 Insilico Medicine

12.9 Benevolentai

12.10 Exscientia

12.11 Cyclica

12.12 Bioage

12.13 Numerate

12.14 Numedii, Inc.

12.15 Envisagenics

12.16 Twoxar, Incorporated

12.17 Owkin, Inc.

12.18 Xtalpi, Inc.

12.19 Verge Genomics

12.20 Berg LLC



