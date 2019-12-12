Salarius Pharmaceuticals to Present Trial-in-Progress Poster at Epigenetics Symposium: 15 Years of Lysine Demethylases: From Discovery to the Clinic

Presentation Will Provide Overview of Ongoing Clinical Trial of Salarius’ Lead Drug Candidate, Seclidemstat, in Ewing Sarcoma

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLRX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company targeting the epigenetic causes of cancer, announced today the acceptance of an abstract at the “Epigenetics Symposium: 15 Years of Lysine Demethylases: From Discovery to the Clinic” taking place Monday, December 16, 2019 at the Franklin Institute in Philadelphia, PA. The trial-in-progress poster presentation will include an overview of the ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Salarius’ lead drug candidate, Seclidemstat, a potent reversible LSD1 inhibitor being developed as a treatment for Ewing sarcoma, a rare pediatric bone cancer.



Details of the symposium and poster presentation are as follows:

Abstract Title: Trials in progress: A phase I/II clinical trial of the reversible LSD1 inhibitor, seclidemstat, in patients with relapsed/refractory Ewing sarcoma

Where: The Franklin Institute, 222 North 20th Street, Philadelphia

When: Monday, December 16, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. EST to 7 p.m. EST

Symposium Website: Epigenetics Symposium: 15 Years of Lysine Demethylases: From Discovery to the Clinic

“The Epigenetics Symposium is an ideal event to showcase our progress bringing our lead drug candidate, Seclidemstat, into the clinic and the impact it could have on Ewing sarcoma, a rare and deadly bone cancer that most often strikes children and young adults and for which there are no targeted therapies approved,” stated David Arthur, Chief Executive Officer of Salarius Pharmaceuticals. “Lysine demethylase enzymes are a well-known target for epigenetic-based drug development. We have developed Seclidemstat to be a differentiated LSD1 inhibitor, and we are excited that it has reached the clinical trial setting where its safety and therapeutic activity can be assessed. Research shows that LSD1 expression is elevated in 60% of Ewing sarcoma patients and correlates with poor patient prognosis and decreased overall survival. Given the potential of Seclidemstat to address this great unmet need, we look forward to releasing early cohort data next year from our Ewing sarcoma study and a Phase 1 study in advanced solid tumors.”

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company targeting the epigenetic causes of cancers and is developing treatments for patients that need them the most. Epigenetics refers to the regulatory system that affects gene expression. In some cancers, epigenetic regulators often become dysregulated and incorrectly turn genes on or off leading to cancer progression. Drugs that can safely modify the activity of these epigenetic regulators may correct the gene changes that are driving the disease. The company’s lead candidate, Seclidemstat, is currently in clinical development for treating Ewing sarcoma, for which it has Orphan Drug designation and Rare Pediatric Disease designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Salarius believes that Seclidemstat is one of only two reversible inhibitors of the epigenetic modulator LSD1 currently in human trials, and that it could have potential for improved safety and efficacy compared to other LSD1-targeted therapies. Salarius is also developing Seclidemstat for several cancers with high unmet medical need, with a second Phase 1 clinical study in advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast and ovarian cancers. Salarius receives financial support from the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation to advance the Ewing sarcoma clinical program and is also the recipient of an $18.7 million Product Development Award from the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT). For more information, please visit salariuspharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as “will,” “can,” “could,” “believe,” “plan,” “allow,” “expect,” “provide,” “able to,” “position,” “anticipate,” “progress,” “potential,” and similar terms or expressions or the negative thereof. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the progress in bringing Seclidemstat into the clinic and the impact it could have on Ewing sarcoma; the development of Seclidemstat to be a differentiated LSD1 inhibitor; the potential of Seclidemstat; anticipated timing of release of early cohort data from the company’s Ewing sarcoma study and a Phase 1 study in advanced solid tumors; the company’s belief that Seclidemstat is one of only two reversible inhibitors of LSD1 currently in human trials and that it could have potential for improved safety and efficacy compared to other LSD1-targeted therapies; and the company’s development of Seclidemstat for several cancers with high unmet medical need, including prostate, breast and ovarian cancers. Salarius may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or objectives disclosed in the forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results and performance to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: the ability of the company to raise additional capital to meet the company’s business operational needs and to achieve its business objectives and strategy; the company’s ability to project future capital needs and cash utilization; available sources of cash, including from CPRIT and its equity line; future clinical trial results; that the results of studies and clinical trials may not be predictive of future clinical trial results; the sufficiency of Salarius’ intellectual property protection; risks related to the drug development and the regulatory approval process; the competitive landscape and other industry-related risks; market conditions which may impact the ability of Salarius to access capital under its equity line; the possibility of unexpected expenses or other uses of Salarius’ cash resources; and other risks described in Salarius’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those under the heading “Risk Factors.” The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on management’s assumptions and estimates as of such date. Salarius disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

