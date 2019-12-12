DNA Genetics Announces Entry Into CBD Market Through Licensing Deal With 1933 Industries Inc.

Licensing Agreement to Bring Global Cannabis Brand to CBD Wellness Market with Existing Partner

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OG DNA Genetics (“DNA” or the “Company”), a globally recognized leading cannabis brand, today announced a second licensing agreement (the “Agreement”) with 1933 Industries (“1933”), a leading cultivator and producer of cannabis flower and concentrates and manufacturer of hemp-derived CBD wellness products.



This Agreement will grant 1933 license to the DNA brand for the production and sale of hemp-derived CBD products – signaling DNA’s first entry into the CBD market. The Agreement allows DNA to leverage 1933’s vast distribution network of over 800 retail outlets throughout the United States. In 2018, the Farm Bill was passed through legislation federally legalizing the cultivation of hemp and permitting the sale of hemp-derived CBD products. This gives DNA the ability to expand their reach into the rapidly developing CBD market and provide the highest-quality products to all 50 states and globally.

“We are excited to expand our partnership with 1933, one of leaders in the CBD wellness space,” said Don Morris, Co-Founder of DNA Genetics. “It feels good to build on an already strong relationship with a like-minded company committed to putting out the best quality products.”

“DNA has always set a standard in breeding and cultivation, resulting in the best quality products in the market,” said Chris Rebentisch, CEO of 1933. “It’s fitting that we would work together to help bring the legacy brand into the CBD wellness space. We have an amazing lineup of products and are excited to leverage DNA’s global reach through this agreement.”

For more than 15 years, genetics developed by DNA have won more than 200 awards in all categories at the most prestigious cannabis events around the world, making DNA the global standard in breeding and growing truly best-in-class strains. These awards include the High Times ‘Top 10 Strain of the Year’, which was inducted into The High Times seedbank hall of fame in 2009, the High Times 100 list of the most influential people in the industry and the High Times Trailer Blazers Award, for contributions made towards uniting the fields of entrepreneurship, politics and medicine. DNA is committed to quality and innovation in the space, paving the way to provide the absolute highest quality cannabis and CBD products.

About OG DNA Genetics Inc.

DNA was rooted in Los Angeles and founded in Amsterdam in 2004 by Don Morris and Aaron Yarkoni. Over the last decade, the Company has built and curated a seasoned genetic library and developed proven standard operating procedures for genetic selection, breeding, and cultivation. In a world that is increasingly opening up to commercial cannabis activity, DNA is positioned to become the first, truly geographically-diversified company with multiple partnerships with top-licensed producers and brands that have built their companies and global presence utilizing the “Powered by DNA” model.

For more information, please visit www.dnagenetics.com

About 1933 Industries Inc.

1933 Industries Inc. is a vertically-integrated, consumer packaged goods cannabis company with operations in the United States and Canada. Operating through two subsidiary companies, the Company owns leading cannabis brands as well as licensed cannabis cultivation, extraction, processing and manufacturing assets. 1933 Industries represents leading brands through licensing agreements.

Please visit our website at http://www.1933industries.com

For further information please contact:



Rezwan Khan, Vice President, Global Corporate Development

Rezwan@dnagenetics.com

For further information please contact:

Alexia Helgason, IR and Corporate Communications Director

604-674-4756 (ext. 1)

alexia@1933industries.com







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.