Warren Wang CEO of ChineseInvestors.com, Inc., is Featured in a New Interview at SmallCapVoice.com

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmallCapVoice.com Inc. and ChineseInvestors.com, Inc. (OTCQB: CIIX) ("CIIX" or "the Company"), an established financial news and investment portal, as well as a leading industrial hemp retailer for the Chinese-speaking community today announced that Company CEO, Warren Wang, is featured in a new audio interview at SmallCapVoice.com.



The interview can be heard at: https://www.smallcapvoice.com/12-11-19-smallcapvoice-interview-chineseinvestors-ciix/.

Warren Wang, CEO of ChineseInvestors.com, Inc. (CIIX) an established financial news and investment portal as well as a leading industrial hemp retailer for the Chinese-speaking community called into SmallCapvoice.com, Inc. to go over the achievements for his Company and the Company's subsidiary in China, CBD Biotech, Inc. in 2019 and the goals for the Companies in 2020. Recently CIIX announced that CBD Biotech, Inc., was featured in a Wall Street Journal (the "Journal") report on November 13, 2019, entitled "China Says No to Marijuana but Lets Its Cannabis Industry Bloom - Farmers, companies increase hemp-related investments; a push 'at light speed' into CBD business."

In the interview, Warren Wang stated, “The progress with our current projects are why we were so excited to be speaking with SmallCapVoice.com. We are extremely optimistic about our future with the foundation we have built. Once again, we are thankful for the opportunity to share our story with our shareholders and the SmallCapVoice.com listening audience.”

About ChineseInvestors.com

Founded in 1999, ChineseInvestors.com endeavors to be an innovative company providing (a) real-time market commentary, analysis, and educationally related services in Chinese language character sets (traditional and simplified); (b) advertising and public-relations-related support services; and (c) retail, online, and direct sales of and other health-related products.

For more information, visit ChineseInvestors.com.

About SmallCapVoice.com, Inc.

SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. is a recognized corporate investor relations firm, with clients nationwide, known for its ability to help emerging growth companies, small cap and micro-cap stocks build a following among retail and institutional investors. SmallCapVoice.com utilizes its stock newsletter to feature its daily stock picks, podcasts, as well as its clients' financial news releases. SmallCapVoice.com also offers individual investors all the tools they need to make informed decisions about the stocks in which they are interested. Tools like stock charts, stock alerts, and Company Information Sheets can assist with investing in stocks that are traded on the OTCMarkets. To learn more about SmallCapVoice.com and its services, please visit http://smallcapvoice.com/the-small-cap-daily-small-cap-newsletter/.

