Momenta Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MNTA) today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 14,516,130 shares of its common stock at the public offering price of $15.50 per share for total gross proceeds to Momenta of approximately $225.0 million. Momenta has granted the underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional 2,177,419 shares of its common stock, exercisable for 30 days.



Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan are acting as joint lead book-running managers for the offering. Stifel is acting as a book-running manager for the offering.

The offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 that was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on August 8, 2019. A preliminary prospectus supplement describing the terms of the offering has been filed with the SEC and forms a part of the effective registration statement. A final prospectus supplement will be filed with the SEC and will form a part of the effective registration statement. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained, when available, by contacting Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, or by telephone: (866) 471-2526, facsimile: (212) 902-9316 or by emailing prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone: (866) 803-9204; or Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Syndicate, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, CA 94104, or by telephone: (415) 364-2720 or by emailing syndprospectus@stifel.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of shares of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Momenta

Momenta Pharmaceuticals is a biotechnology company with a validated innovative scientific platform focused on discovering and developing novel therapeutics to treat rare, immune-mediated diseases and advancing its late stage biosimilar portfolio. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this press release regarding future expectations, beliefs, intentions, goals, strategies, plans or prospects, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements about the filing and availability of a final prospectus supplement. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “believe,” “continue,” “plan to,” “potential,” “will,” and other similar words or expressions, or the negative of these words or similar words or expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors, including those referred to under the section “Risk Factors” in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as other documents that may be filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As a result of such risks, uncertainties and factors, the Company’s actual results may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements discussed in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. The Company is providing the information in this press release as of this date and assumes no obligations to update the information included in this press release or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Patty Eisenhaur

Momenta Pharmaceuticals

1-617-395-5189

IR@momentapharma.com MEDIA CONTACT:

Karen Sharma

MacDougall

1-781-235-3060

Momenta@macbiocom.com







