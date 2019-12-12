AllyO Named by Nucleus Research on “Hot Companies to Watch in 2020” Shortlist

Leading Analyst Firm Recognizes AllyO for Delivering Outstanding Business Value to Customers; Poised for Even Greater Outcomes in 2020

/EIN News/ -- PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AllyO , the world’s first AI-powered HR communications platform, has been selected by the analysts at Nucleus Research for their “Hot Companies to Watch in 2020” list. The shortlist spotlights 12 technology companies best poised to deliver significant breakthroughs in 2020. AllyO’s end-to-end platform for recruiting and employee engagement was recognized for its use of AI, overall flexibility, and momentum with a growing customer base. Nucleus Research specifically selected AllyO as a top performer that continues to show exceptional performance into the future.



Bennett Sung, AllyO’s Head of Marketing, commented, “We’re honored to be recognized by the analysts at Nucleus Research as one of 12 tech companies already delivering exceptional business value that are also primed to deliver even greater things in 2020. A customer-first orientation approach and ensuring that we address critical business challenges is in line with our core values. We look forward to continuing to deliver on this mission."

AllyO has a solid history of recognition for both the company’s business accolades as well as its products. Most recently, AllyO was a recipient of the coveted Human Resource Executive Top HR Product award for AllyO Sourcing. This was the second consecutive win for AllyO, as the company also earned a Top HR Product award in 2018 for AllyO Recruiting.

About AllyO

AllyO is the technology company behind the world’s first AI-powered HR communications platform. Tackling workplace engagement challenges with candidates and employees from hi to goodbye, AllyO’s whip-smart technology addresses and solves traditional inefficiencies using conversational AI, machine learning, decision science and natural language processing.

Backed by leading investors, including Gradient Ventures (Google’s AI fund), Randstad Innovation Fund, Sapphire Ventures, Bain Capital Ventures, Cervin Ventures and Scale Venture Partners, AllyO is the most funded and highest valued AI for HR company worldwide. For additional information, please visit us at allyo.com , LinkedIn or Twitter .

