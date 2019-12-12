LGI Homes Introduces New Community in Sacramento

/EIN News/ -- SACRAMENTO, Calif., Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (Nasdaq:LGIH) introduces its newest community in the Sacramento market, The Orchards. Located north of the city center, this new community offers a serene location only minutes from popular entertainment venues and world-class outdoor recreation.



At The Orchards, LGI Homes is constructing five of its most popular floor plans on 50 single-family home lots. These new homes range in size from just under 1,300 square feet to over 2,100 square feet and include highly sought-after features such as open layouts, spacious bedrooms and ample storage space. Additionally, each home is designed with the carefully selected features of LGI Homes’ CompleteHome™ package, which boasts high-end finishes such as granite countertops, recessed LED lights, wood cabinetry with crown molding detail, luxurious vinyl plank flooring, and a Wi-Fi-enabled garage door opener. Every new home at The Orchards also includes energy-efficient features such as Whirlpool brand kitchen appliances and programmable thermostats.

Located less than two miles from the freeway, this commuter-friendly community offers convenient access to major employment centers. Within a ten-mile radius, residents will enjoy a variety of everyday conveniences, such as restaurants, grocery stores and schools, as well as entertainment venues including the brand-new Hard Rock Hotel & Casino and the popular Toyota Amphitheatre. Additionally, whether you enjoy hiking, biking, camping or fishing, the surrounding mountain ranges offer a myriad of incredible outdoor recreation opportunities.

Pricing at The Orchards starts in the low-$300s and quick move-in opportunities are available. For additional information or to schedule an appointment, interested buyers are encouraged to call (800) 883-1573 ext 2011.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada and West Virginia. Recently recognized as the 10th largest residential builder in America, based on units closed, the Company has a notable legacy of more than 16 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed more than 35,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments please visit the Company’s website at www.LGIHomes.com.

