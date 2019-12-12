ZINFI Launches Industry-First SCORM Compliant Advanced Learning Management System (LMS) for Its Partner Relationship Management Solution

/EIN News/ -- Channel Management Organizations Can Now Offer Advanced Learning Management System (LMS) to Their Partner Networks That Is Compliant with SCORM, xAPI, cmi5 and AICC Standards

PLEASANTON, Calif., Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZINFI Technologies, Inc., a company leading the definition and creation of Unified Channel Management (UCM) solutions, today announced it has launched an industry-first advanced learning management system that is fully compliant with SCORM, xAPI, cmi5 and AICC standards.

ZINFI’s Learning Management System Plus (LMS+) module is an industry first, allowing channel organizations to quickly build training, assessments and certification materials for their channel partners. These standards-compliant materials can be delivered online via browser-agnostic technology.

The new LMS+ module includes the following core capabilities:

Courses & materials management : Key features include course and course management setup and comprehensive tracking of behavior, performance and other activities on both desktop and mobile environments.

: Key features include course and course management setup and comprehensive tracking of behavior, performance and other activities on both desktop and mobile environments. Assessments management: Key features include assessment setup and management in a multilingual environment with the ability to track and learn.

Key features include assessment setup and management in a multilingual environment with the ability to track and learn. Certifications management: Key features include browser-independent delivery and client-agnostic certifications validity management.

“At ZINFI, we are constantly expanding our platform capabilities based on market and customer needs,” said Sugata Sanyal, founder and CEO of ZINFI. “Our enterprise customers have been asking for advanced LMS capabilities so that they don’t have to pay an arm and a leg to a third-party provider for an LMS tool that is not purpose-built for the channel. This new application allows channel organizations of all sizes to introduce an integrated partner onboarding and learning management path to ensure their partner base is always well-trained and ready to go with the latest products and services. This will not only reduce operating costs related to third-party application licensing but will also increase the overall productivity of the entire channel program by introducing a competency-based partner management model.”

ZINFI has received recognition for its channel marketing automation leadership in two separate analyst reports from Forrester Research. Most recently, ZINFI was named a leader in The Forrester WaveTM: Partner Relationship Management, Q4 2018 report, earning 13 perfect (5.0) scores for a broad range of specific evaluation criteria. Forrester cited ZINFI’s horizontal approach to the market and its “strong engineering pedigree,” noting that “ZINFI’s PRM solution provides robust global capabilities with excellent functionality, flexibility through a modular approach, and infinite customizations for complex channel environments.”

ZINFI was also named a leader in The Forrester WaveTM: Through-Channel Marketing Automation, Q2 2018 report, which praised the “robust functionality, modularity, and customizations” of ZINFI’s Unified Channel Management (UCM) platform—the only solution in the marketplace developed as a native platform for complete integration of partner relationship management (PRM), partner marketing management (PMM) and partner sales management (PSM).

About ZINFI Technologies

ZINFI Technologies, Inc. the leader in Unified Channel Management (UCM) innovation, enables vendors and their channel partners to achieve profitable growth predictably and rapidly on a worldwide level. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, USA, and founded by channel veterans with extensive global channel management experience, we at ZINFI see an immense opportunity to build high-performing sales channels by deploying an easy-to-use, comprehensive and innovative state-of-the-art SaaS Unified channel management automation platform that streamlines and manages the entire partner lifecycle through three core state-of-the-art SaaS applications—partner relationship management, channel marketing management and channel sales management. In 26 countries, these three core UCM SaaS applications are locally supported by ZINFI’s global marketing services team members.



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/574b5d63-9fa6-4784-8ab4-f6817729c868

