Advanced Battery and Fuel Cell Material Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast to 2025

Advanced batteries and fuel cells supplies power to portable and stationary power supplies, uninterruptable power systems; and military equipment and vehicles. The key drivers for advanced battery and fuel cell materials market are increasing portable devices and equipments, increasing number of electric and hybrid automobiles, recycling concerns and power scarcity in the developing countries. The other drivers for advanced battery and fuel cell materials market include the emergence of new technologies including lithium battery, solid oxide fuel cells; and proton exchange membrane fuel cells and increasing use of combined heat and power products

Asia Pacific was the largest market for advanced battery and fuel cell materials in 2017 followed by Europe. Asia Pacific was the largest fuel cells user in 2017 where Japan and South Korea were the key manufacturing countries in the region. Germany was the largest producer of advanced battery and fuel cell materials in Europe in the same year. Asia Pacific is expected to retain its leadership by 2023 due to its increasing market portable electronic devices and electric and hybrid vehicles market, especially in China.

This report focuses on Advanced Battery and Fuel Cell Material volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Advanced Battery and Fuel Cell Material market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Advanced Battery and Fuel Cell Material manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Exide Technologies

Eco-Bat Technologies

Doe-Run Technologies

BASF

Cabot Corporation

Eramet

Hammond Group

Hollingsworth & Vose Company

Market Segmentation

One of the goals is to make the data comprehensive while ensuring maximum readability. The best way to achieve this target is to segment the information, depending on several factors. Region, distribution channel, product type and application are the common categorizations in this report. When it comes to distribution channel, it talks about the supply methods businesses use, to meet the demands of the Firewall Security Management Software Equipment market. Under application, the report focuses on which consumers form the customer base. The different variants of the product/service fall under the product type category.

Segment by Type

Metals

Ceramics

Polymers

Carbon/Graphite

Chemicals

Segment by Application

Solid Oxide

Proton Exchange Membrane

Molten Carbonate

Phosphoric Acid

Direct Methanol

Others

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Table of Contents

Executive Summary



1 Industry Overview of Advanced Battery and Fuel Cell Material



2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis



3 Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Advanced Battery and Fuel Cell Material



....

8 Advanced Battery and Fuel Cell Material Major Manufacturers Analysis

8.1 Exide Technologies

8.1.1 Exide Technologies Advanced Battery and Fuel Cell Material Production Sites and Area Served

8.1.2 Exide Technologies Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.1.3 Exide Technologies Advanced Battery and Fuel Cell Material Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.2 Eco-Bat Technologies

8.2.1 Eco-Bat Technologies Advanced Battery and Fuel Cell Material Production Sites and Area Served

8.2.2 Eco-Bat Technologies Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.2.3 Eco-Bat Technologies Advanced Battery and Fuel Cell Material Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.3 Doe-Run Technologies

8.3.1 Doe-Run Technologies Advanced Battery and Fuel Cell Material Production Sites and Area Served

8.3.2 Doe-Run Technologies Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.3.3 Doe-Run Technologies Advanced Battery and Fuel Cell Material Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.4 BASF

8.4.1 BASF Advanced Battery and Fuel Cell Material Production Sites and Area Served

8.4.2 BASF Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.4.3 BASF Advanced Battery and Fuel Cell Material Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.5 Cabot Corporation

8.5.1 Cabot Corporation Advanced Battery and Fuel Cell Material Production Sites and Area Served

8.5.2 Cabot Corporation Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.5.3 Cabot Corporation Advanced Battery and Fuel Cell Material Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.6 Eramet

8.6.1 Eramet Advanced Battery and Fuel Cell Material Production Sites and Area Served

8.6.2 Eramet Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.6.3 Eramet Advanced Battery and Fuel Cell Material Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.7 Hammond Group

8.7.1 Hammond Group Advanced Battery and Fuel Cell Material Production Sites and Area Served

8.7.2 Hammond Group Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.7.3 Hammond Group Advanced Battery and Fuel Cell Material Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.8 Hollingsworth & Vose Company

8.8.1 Hollingsworth & Vose Company Advanced Battery and Fuel Cell Material Production Sites and Area Served

8.8.2 Hollingsworth & Vose Company Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.8.3 Hollingsworth & Vose Company Advanced Battery and Fuel Cell Material Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

