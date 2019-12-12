Venezuela seeking air link with Angola

Luanda, ANGOLA, December 12 - Venezuela wants to establish air connection with Angola to speed up trade and tourism between the countries, said Wednesday the South American country's ambassador, Marlon Jose Penia Labrador.,

Marlon Labrador expressed his country's interest in the issue while speaking to Angop on the sidelines of the celebration of 33 years of diplomatic relations between Angola and the bolivarian of Venezuela.

The diplomat said that studies and formal invitations and exchanges of information have already been carried out to establish the air bridge between Caracas and Luanda.

He also underlined that both countries are seeking to raise economic relations to the level of excellent political relations by facilitating business visits exchanges to assess business opportunities in each country.

The diplomat referred to an Angolan company as currently operating in prospection, exploration and production of hydrocarbons in a Venezuelan province.

According to him, Venezuela is benefiting from the experience of the Angolan companies, Endiama and Sodiang, in diamond exploration in his country, which has only recently begun to explore Kimberlites.

Marlon Labravor, who has been heading his country's mission in Angola for eight months, accused western powers of hindering governance in their country by imposing unilateral coercive blockade, with negative impact on the economy.

