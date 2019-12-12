Global V2x for Vehicle Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply, Forecast 2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global V2X Market for Vehicle Market Professional Survey Report 2019” reports to its database.

Executive Summary

V2x for Vehicle, also referred to as vehicle to everything, is a widely adopted vehicular communication system. It facilitates the passing of information from a vehicle to any entity and vice-versa. In the findings offered in this analysis, the global v2x for vehicle market has been studied to reveal the growth propellers and inhibitors. The market divergences such as past trends, recent trends, latest developments, etc. are studied in the analysis. It unveils a healthy growth trajectory for the v2x for vehicle market. It further ensures that the technology is likely to attract massive investments in the years to come.

The technology was first introduced in the past decade. It has shown a large-scale adoption rate. Key players in the automotive industry are leveraging the technology to introduce innovative product lines. This, in turn, is prognosticated to drive the proliferation of the v2x for vehicle market in the upcoming years. Growth rate of the automotive industry is quite high, which is projected to enhance the growth curve of thev2x for vehicle market in the forthcoming years. The demand for high-end vehicles is driven by rising as income levels mount. The growth of the middle-income population is further poised to propel demand for luxurious vehicles in the upcoming years. All these factors are presumed to contribute to the augmentation of the v2x for vehicle market over the next couple of years.

With time, the technology is projected to witness advancements. It is supposed to accelerate revenue growth in the v2x for vehicle market. The technology is considered to be at a nascent stage as it is quite new. The future trajectory is indicated to be highly lucrative due to the growth of the automotive technologies. Increasing investments in embedded systems are anticipated to propel expansion of the v2x for vehicle market

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of type, the v2x fir vehicle market has been segmented into Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V), Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I), Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P), Vehicle-to-Device (V2D), Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G), and Vehicle-to-Cloud (V2C).

On the basis of application, the v2x for vehicle market has been segmented into Dedicated Short-Range Communication (DSRC) and Cellular Connectivity.

Regional Analysis:

This analysis if the global v2x fir vehicle market covers a detailed regional assessment. The regional segments included in the report are - North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India. The assessment of the regions on the basis of revenue generated is also covered in the report. China has shown immense potential in recent years. The automotive technology industry is booming in the region. It is forecasted to uplift the financial status of thev2x for vehicle market in the region over the assessment period. Also, Europe is supposed to generate massive revenue in the foreseeable future. It is projected to be influenced by the rising demand for high-end vehicles in the region.

Industry News:

In November 2019, Autotalks, Israeli developer of V2X (Vehicle-to-Everything) communication systems, has announced the launch of Cellular V2X (C-V2X) chipset for the Chinese market.

