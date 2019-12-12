US Army Futures Command to Provide Updates at Defence Logistics Central and Eastern Europe 2020

Defence Logisitcs Central and Eastern Europe 2020

Mr Stephen Moody, Director, Combat Feeding Directorate, CCDC Solider Center, US Army Futures Command will be speaking at the Defence Logistics CEE Conference

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY, December 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 5th Annual Defence Logistics Central and Eastern Europe Conference is set to convene in Budapest on the 3rd-4th March 2020. Attendees will have the opportunity to uncover new strategies to improve operations and reduce costs across their supply chain network by exploring key topics such as heavy-lift, interoperability, supply-chain management solutions, MRO capabilities and more.For those interested in attending, an early bird saving of £200 will expire on Friday 13th December 2019 at midnight: http://www.defence-logisticscee.com/EINpr4 The agenda will feature 21+ briefings from high ranking military and industry experts. One of these presentations will be given by Mr Stephen Moody, Director, Combat Feeding Directorate, CCDC Solider Center, US Army Futures Command, who will be speaking on ‘Easing the Logistics Burden Associated with Military Feeding and Reducing the Combat Load of Individual Soldiers’, discussing:• Technologies for the reduction of weight and volume of military rations• Changing eating behaviors and their application to military feeding• Nutritional interventions for improved performance and recovery• Tailored nutrition for mission requirements and operational environmentThe DoD Combat Feeding Directorate (CFD) executes a Joint-Service program, which includes research and engineering for combat rations, food packaging, quality, safety, performance nutrition, Class 1 logistics optimization, and field food service equipment to develop or improve general and specialized combat feeding systems in response to changing modes of warfare and industry capabilities.The full agenda and speaker line-up can be viewed online at http://www.defence-logisticscee.com/EINpr4 Defence Logistics Central and Eastern Europe3rd-4th March 2020Budapest, HungaryGold Sponsor: BR International Consulting ServicesSponsors & Exhibitors: Bullet ID Corporation, Continest, Crowley Government Services, GOFA, KH Inc, Western Global, U.S. Cargo Systems, WEW Container Systems, World Fuel ServicesFor sponsorship and exhibition enquiries, please contact Luke Teachen on +44 (0) 207 827 6130 or email lteachen@smi-online.co.ukFor any delegate enquiries contact Jamie Wilkinson on +44 (0) 207 827 6112 or email jwilkinson@smi-online.co.uk---END--About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.