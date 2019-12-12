Luxury Fashion Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation And Opportunities Forecast To 2025

The extensive review of the Luxury Fashion market will help players make crucial decisions

A luxury good (or upmarket good) is a good for which demand increases more than proportionally as income rises, and is a contrast to a "necessity good", where demand increases proportionally less than income. Luxury goods are often synonymous with superior goods and Veblen goods.

The three dominant trends in the global luxury goods market are globalization, consolidation, and diversification. Consolidation involves the growth of big companies and ownership of brands across many segments of luxury products. Examples include LVMH, Richemont, and Kering, which dominate the market in areas ranging from luxury drinks to fashion and cosmetics.

This report focuses on Luxury Fashion volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Luxury Fashion market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Luxury Fashion manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Louis Vuitton

Hermès

Gucci

Chanel

Rolex

Cartier

Prada

Burberry

Michael Kors

Tiffany

Zara

Dolce & Gabbana

Market Segmentation

One of the goals is to make the data comprehensive while ensuring maximum readability. The best way to achieve this target is to segment the information, depending on several factors. Region, distribution channel, product type and application are the common categorizations in this report. When it comes to distribution channel, it talks about the supply methods businesses use, to meet the demands of the Luxury Fashion market. Under application, the report focuses on which consumers form the customer base. The different variants of the product/service fall under the product type category.

Segment by Type

by Type

Clothing

Footwear

Accessories

by Distribution Channel

Monobrand Stores

Department Stores

Specialty Stores

Multi Brand Boutiques

E-Commerce

Airport

Segment by Application

Male

Female

Children

Continued...



