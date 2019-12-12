Sponge Management Systems Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global Sponge Management Systems Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” reports to its database.

Executive Summary

During and after major surgery, the most common item which is left out and thrown away is the sponge. Retaining surgical sponge which is unintentionally left behind, could be retained and used after going through some chemical process. It could also be one of the most dangerous items to be retained because of the bacteria, virus, and infection that it contains during the surgery. Sponges could be easily retained and may be used again for common medical training with little care. Sponge management system lowers the anaesthetic time.

The global sponge management system market is expected to witness a major growth because of growing prevention and control measures during many types of surgical procedures. The market is anticipated to primarily driven due to the high demand of sponge owing to the issues, complications, for surgeons, related to RSB (Retained Surgical Body) after the surgery happens.

Furthermore, the increasing number of surgical emergency surgeries coupled with reimbursement policies by health insurance is expected to play a major role in the growth of global sponge management system. Lack of awareness among radiologist and surgeons are the major driver for the increasing usage of sponge, which is likely to boost the market. Growing health awareness and increasing disposable income among people, the market is to witness significant progress in the forecasted years.

Market Segmentation

The global sponge management system market is segmented on various factors such as technology type and end-user. On the basis of technology type, the market could be bifurcated into radio frequency identification, bar codes count, electronic article surveillance. Out of these, the radio frequency identification is likely to cover most of the market due to wider application in patients. Based on end-user segmentation, the global sponge management system market could be segmented into hospitals, clinics, amatory surgical centres. Hospitals are expected to share the largest share of the market because of high consumption followed by clinics.

Regional Analysis

On the basis of regions, the market is segmented into five major regions. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa are five major regions studied in the report over the forecast period. North America is further segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. Asia Pacific is sub-segmented into China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Australia. Europe is further segmented into Germany, France, Italy, Russia, and Spain. Latin America is further segmented into Colombia, Brazil, among others. The Middle East & Africa is further segmented into UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Dubai, and South Africa.

The largest market share is likely to be had by North America because of advanced healthcare facilities available followed by Europe for the same reason. Markets in the Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa is likely to witness the massive growth owing to the fact of increasing medical reimbursement and continuously improving and advancing healthcare system. The growing health consciousness and routine check-ups are the supporting factors for growth.

