Alkyl (C12-C14) Glycidyl Ether Market 2019 Global Industry Demand, Sales, Suppliers, Analysis and Forecasts to 2025

Alkyl (C12-C14) Glycidyl Ether Industry 2019

Market Overview:

Alkyl (C12-C14) Glycidyl Ether is a form of an organic compound which is used extensively in chemical, industrial and construction. The major usage is defined as for polymerization processes as an industrial grade monomer, used as sealant in construction related material and as an adhesive for various purposes. It is logically a by product of an condensation reaction between glycidol and allyl alcohol. They are reacted with an ether process linkage. Because of the presence of both epoxide and an alkene, they can be manipulated to react separately in a group while maintaining the other processes intact.

Market by Top Alkyl (C12-C14) Glycidyl Ether Companies, this report covers

Dow Chemical

Evonik Industries

P&G Chemicals

Yokkaichi Chemical

Anhui Xinyuan Chemical

Shijiazhuang Xin Yu Chemical

Hubei Greenhome Materials

The global market for alkyl glycidyl ether has seen a significant growth in last few years due to rapid growth and expansion of chemical and construction sector. Emerging economies are heavily invested upon urbanization which has further boosted the market.

Segmentation:

The Global Alkyl (C12-C14) Glycidyl Ether Market is segmented based upon type, application and region.

Based upon type, the glycidyl ether market is further segmented as

Industrial Grade

Non-industrial Grade

Based upon application, the glycidyl ether market is further segmented as

Adhesives and Sealants

Casting and Tooling

Composites

Marine and Protective Coatings

Potting and Encapsulation

Based upon region, the glycidyl ether market is further segmented as

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand)

Middle East & Africa (Middle East, Africa)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia)

Regional Analysis:

North America is the market leader in terms of demand and revenue in Alkyl (C12-C14) Glycidyl Ether ether market. The region has a world class manufacturing, automotive and construction industry and relies heavily on research and development. United States of America is a major global player from the region.

Europe is the next major market for glycidyl ether market. Heavily organized manufacturers and superior technology and infrastructure are some major reasons for the growth in demand in the region. A strong economy with high purchasing power are factors favoring high growth in the region.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate. The region has a high population density and high demand for glycidyl ether. Rapid urbanization, emerging industrialization and rise in agriculture and transport infrastructure are major drivers in the region.

A growth in disposable income among consumers, increase in demand for glycidyl ether related products in transportation, agriculture and automotive are driving factors for the region

China and India with high population density are the most lucrative regions for the growth of glycidyl ether industry.

Industry News:

The global Alkyl (C12-C14) Glycidyl Ether market is expected to witness a significant growth over the next few year. With major globalization and international trade, the chemical and pharmaceutical industries have grown manifold. These has directly impacted the market for glycidyl ether providing a boost in the global market reach and revenue.

With many emerging economies heavily invested upon urbanization and development of local growth, the market is expected to grow exponentially in the future.

