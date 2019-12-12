Global Sportswear (Apparel and Footwear) Market 2019: Top Key Players, Sale, Trends, Segmentation-Forecast To 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Sportswear (Apparel and Footwear)– Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025”

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, December 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Sportswear (Apparel and Footwear) Market 2019-2025



Market Synopsis:

As per the latest report, the sportswear (apparel and footwear) market is expected to grow at a substantial rate during the forecast period, crsocking in the highest CAGR in recent times. The worldwide inclination and awareness towards leading a healthy lifestyle is a mjor factor contributing towards the growth of the sportswear (apparel and footwear) market. Consumers of the sportswear (apparel and footwear) market are veering towards activities such as yoga, swimming, running and aerobics, which is driving the global market. Moreover, increased awareness about sports events is also expected to contribute towards growth.

In the recent past, there have been mounting cases of health issues linked to stress, long working hours and an overall unhealthy lifestyle. Theis has lead to pushing people to follow a healthier lifestyle by opting for a fitness activity. The conscious shift towards exercising to lead a better quality of life has contributed immensely to the growth of the sportswear (apparel and footwear) market.

In the recent past, the retail segment of the sportswear (apparel and footwear) market has held the largest market share due to a high number of existing retail stores worldwide. This segment is expected to continue to grow during the forecast period as retail stores not only offer variety, but also assistance from sales executives, that further drives the market. Apart from retail, the online segment of the sportswear (apparel and footwear) market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to increased usage of smartphone and the growing popularity of e-commerce.

Top Key Players:

Adidas

Nike

New Balance

Under Armour

Asics

Mizuno

Puma

Li Ning

Ecco

Kswiss

Skecher

Anta

361°

Peak

China Dongxiang

Xtep

Guirenniao

Kappa

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4566286-global-sportswear-apparel-and-footwear-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of type, the sportswear (apparel and footwear) market is segmented as sports footwear and sports apparel.

On the basis of application, the sportswear (apparel and footwear) market is segmented as amateur athletics, professional sports footwear and streetstyle.

In the past, the sports footwear segment has held the highest market share and is expected to continue to expand during the forecast period dur to increasing demand for sports footwear.

The sports apparel segment is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The key factors driving this segment of the sportwear (apparel anf footwear) market are technological advancements like dry-fit materials and t-shirts that can track a person’s heart rate.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the sportswear (apparel and footwear) market is broadly segmented as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central and South America and Middle East and Africa.

The North American segment is further divided as the US, Canada and Mexico. The European segment is further divided as Germany, France, UK , Italy and Russia. The Asia Pacific segment is further divided as China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines and Vietnam. The Central and South American segment is further segmented as Brazil. The Middle Eastern and African segment is further divided as Turkey, GCC Countries, Egypt and South Africa.

Industry News

The top players in the global sportswear (apparel and footwear) market undertake strategic initiatives like mergers and acquisitions, new product launches and developments and so on for competitive advantage. In 2019, Nike Inc. shares had hit an all time high in 2019, benefitiing vastly from the global athleisure trend.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

4 Breakdown Data by Type

5 Breakdown Data by Application

6 North America

7 Europe

8 Asia Pacific

9 Central & South America

10 Middle East and Africa

11 Company Profiles

12 Future Forecast

Continued…..

Enquiry Before Buying @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/4566286-global-sportswear-apparel-and-footwear-market-insights-forecast-to-2025



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.