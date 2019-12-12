Global Personal Accident and Health Insurance Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Opportunities & Forecast To 2026

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Personal Accident and Health Insurance – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2026”

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, December 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Personal Accident and Health Insurance Market 2019-2026



Market Synopsis:

The personal accident and health insurance market has witnessed growth in the recent past and is expected to continue on climbing the growth charts in the coming years, as per the latest market report for the forecast period under consideration. Personal accident insurance covers accident-related injuries and disabilities, whereas health insurance covers common health problems caused due to illness and diseases.

Life is unpredictable, and insurance policies invariably add an element of financial security and aide to the policyholders’ lives. With diseases caused due to various internal and external factors, it is essential to have a backup plan in the form of personal accidents and health insurance policies. Similarly, the global increase in population, the high vehicular population, and lack of equivalent infrastructural facilities has given rise to accidents. Having a personal accident and health insurance policy in place assures financial aide in case of unfortunate and unforeseen incidents in our lives.

Owing to increasing demand for personal accident and health insurance policies by the middle-class population in various regional segments, the market is estimated to showcase an excellent CAGR. Some of the other factors positively driving the personal accident and health insurance market are high disposable incomes, improved lifestyles, better awareness about various policies and the need to have them, and so on.

Major Key Players:

China Post Insurance

Zhonghong Life Insurance Co., Ltd.

Taikang Life Insurance Co., Ltd.

China Life Insurance Co., Ltd.

United States AIA Insurance Co., Ltd.

FUDE Sino Life

China Pacific Life Insurance Company

Pacific Antai Life Insurance Company

Xinhua Life Insurance Co., Ltd.

Taiping Life Insurance Co., Ltd.

China Ping An Life Insurance Co., Ltd.

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of type, the personal accident and health insurance market is segmented as personal accident insurance and health insurance.

On the basis of application, the personal accident and health insurance market is segmented asdirect marketing, bancassurance, agencies, e-commerce, and brokers.

The segments of personal accident and health insurance market based on application are personal injury claims, work accidents, and road traffic accidents.

Out of these, based on segmentation by application, agencies are the biggest contributors driving the personal accident and health insurance market, followed by brokers. Overall, the personal accident segment has the biggest market share, making it a key market driver.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the personal accident and health insurance market is segmented as United States, Europe, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Central, and South America, Middle East and Africa and other regions.

The European segment of personal accident and health insurance market is further segmented as Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Poland.

The Southeast Asian segment of personal accident and health insurance market is further segmented as Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam.

The Central and South American segment covers Brazil, Mexico, and Columbia.

The Middle Eastern and African segment covers Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, and Nigeria.

The Indo-Pacific region that includes countries like India and China is expected to show the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Industry News

An American insurance giant is touted to pay a whopping amount to the Californian government for allegedly taking extra money from each of its customers in the early 2000s. The legal battle of the insurance company versus the state government has been going on for a record 20 years, with the state government’s win being described as a symbol of justice for the company’s customers.

