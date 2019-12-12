Cold Pressed Juices Market 2019 Global Industry Demand, Sales, Suppliers, Analysis and Forecasts to 2022

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Report On-“Cold Pressed Juices Market 2019 Global Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities and Growth, Forecast 2022”

Cold Pressed Juices Industry 2019

Market Overview

Cold pressed juices are fruit juices that are made using the hydraulic press method, in order to extract the juice content from the fruit. With the use of methods like pasteurization, cold pressed juices can be stored up to five days, depending upon the acidity and other factors of the juice. Cold pressed juices are available in supermarkets in sugared and unsweetened forms. These juices are priced higher than the drinks that are made using artificial fruit flavors, as the cold pressed juice is made using natural fruit extract and so does not contain any artificial flavors.

Market by Top Cold Pressed Juices Companies, this report covers

• Hain Celestial

• PepsiCo

• Suja Life

• Starbucks

Other prominent vendors

• Campbell's

• Raw Pressery

• Food Ideas

• Franklin Juice

• Jamba Juice

• Portland Juice

• Green Carrot Juice Company

• Sun and Soil Juice Company

• Pure Life Juice

The rise in the awareness regarding the disadvantages of artificially flavoured drinks available in the market has been a base for the growth for cold pressed juices market. Many people are switching over to the cold pressed juices as these products are rich in vitamins and minerals. Cold pressed juices are being preferred over artificial ones as the refreshment drink, which, in turn, is helping the cold pressed juices market to grow at a rapid rate. These juices are getting popular among users as they provide various health benefits to consumers.

The Global Cold Pressed Juices Market report presents an in-depth analysis on the production and manufacturing, emerging market trends, and other important factors in the cold pressed juices market. The report discusses the scope for growth, key market areas for growth, production procedures, product demand and supply rate etc in the cold pressed juices market based on the historical data available for the previous years. The report comes with a thorough research on the cold pressed juices market. The report predicts the future trends and scope of the market for the forecast period 2019-2021.

Market Segmentation

Cold pressed juices are emerging as the popular refreshment drinks as they can be consumed at any time and they cause no harm to health. Cold pressed juices are made using natural fruits and vegetables, without any artificial flavors, as a result, they are considered as the healthy drinks. Cold pressed juices are available in various varieties of fruits and vegetables to match the consumer demands. Due to this factor, the market is growing vast. The demand for cold pressed juices products is increasing and many companies are entering the market as the opportunities for growth are wider in this market.

Regional Overview

The report analyzes the cold pressed juices market at the regional and global levels. The report examines the risks and challenges faced by the participants in the cold pressed juice market, which would help the companies entering the market to come up with plans and strategies. The report studies the key market players and the strategies used by them while discussing the investment opportunities present in the cold pressed juices market. The report analyzes some of the important factors, such as growth opportunities, imports and exports, market share, etc in the regions of America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, MEA, etc. The report also covers the key market areas for growth present in these regions.

Industry News

Lacuna, a Yoga club in the US, has opened a juice bar in their studio where they offer cold-pressed juices to their club members. The owner of the club says they want to promote healthy eating among the members, as the exercises are not enough for a fit lifestyle. The owner also adds the juice bar would balance exercise and healthy eating, in the members’ lifestyle.

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Cold Pressed Juices Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

4 Global Cold Pressed Juices Market Analysis by Regions

5 North America Cold Pressed Juices by Country

6 Europe Cold Pressed Juices by Country

7 Asia-Pacific Cold Pressed Juices by Country

8 South America Cold Pressed Juices by Country

9 Middle East and Africa Cold Pressed Juices by Countries

10 Global Cold Pressed Juices Market Segment by Type

11 Global Cold Pressed Juices Market Segment by Application

12 Cold Pressed Juices Market Forecast (2019-2022)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

List of Tables and Figures

Continued…..



