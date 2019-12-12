There were 704 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,065 in the last 365 days.

The 2019 Intrusion Detection Modernization Market in Homeland Security & Public Safety, Forecast to 2025 - Market Expected to Reach $41 Billion by 2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Intrusion Detection Modernization Market in Homeland Security & Public Safety - 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Intrusion Detection Modernization Market to Reach $41B by 2025

New and maturing Intrusion Detection technologies, such as: Artificial Intelligence, Smart Fences, IoT, Subterranean Tunnel Detection, Cybersecurity, Big Data, Data Analysis and Smart & Covert Sensors will create new market segments and fresh business opportunities

This report, consisting of 3 volumes, presents a thorough analysis of 5 vertical markets, 5 technology markets, 5 revenue sources, 5 regional markets and 43 national markets, detailing 234 relevant 2018-2025 submarkets in total. In addition, the report provides extensive and updated data on 147 Intrusion Detection products & services Vendors.

Key drivers of the Intrusion Detection Modernization in Homeland Security & Public Safety Market include:

  • Terror and crime
  • Cybercrime and cyberterrorism
  • Trump administration's Mexican Wall funding
  • Private Sector Security
  • New and maturing technologies, (e.g., Covert Fences, IoT, Subterranean Tunnel Detection, Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, Big Data & Data Analysis and Smart Sensors)
  • The need to minimize the labor cost of CIP

This 1095-page market report is the most comprehensive review of the global Intrusion Detection Modernization Market available today. The objective of this mega-report is to provide today's strategic decision-makers with an expert 360-degree, time-sensitive, detailed view of this interconnected market.

Questions answered in this report include:

  • What drives the customers to purchase Intrusion Detection solutions and services?
  • What is the Intrusion Detection Modernization market size and what are the trends of 232 submarkets during 2018-2025?
  • What are the submarkets that provide attractive business opportunities?
  • Who are the decision-makers?
  • What drives the customers to modernize their Intrusion Detection solutions and services?
  • What are the customers looking for?
  • What are the Intrusion Detection technology & services trends?
  • What are the 10 Vertical and Technology markets SWOTs (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats)?
  • What are the challenges to market penetration & growth?

