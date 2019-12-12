Bioncotech Therapeutics Phase I BO-112 Data Presented at ESMO Immuno-Oncology Congress 2019

/EIN News/ -- MADRID, Spain, Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bioncotech Therapeutics ("Bioncotech"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing RNA-based therapies against cancer, announces the detailed results of its Phase I clinical trial of BO-112 in combination with anti-PD-1 inhibitor in patients with anti-PD refractory cancer, will be presented today at the ESMO Immuno-Oncology Congress 2019, 11-14 December 2019, Geneva, Switzerland.



The ESMO Immuno-Oncology Congress is a global meeting devoted entirely to the development and use of the immunotherapies against cancer. It provides a comprehensive overview of advances being made in this fast-moving field from the basics of immunotherapies to the latest research results.

Date 12 December 2019 Time 12.15 - 13.15 Session Lunch & Poster Display Session Location Room B Presenter Ivan Marquez-Rodas, MD, PhD Title (100P) - Combination of intratumoural double-stranded RNA (dsRNA) BO-112 with systemic anti-PD-1 in patients with anti-PD-1 refractory cancer

For more information, please contact:

Bioncotech Therapeutics S.L info@bioncotech.com Marisol Quintero, CEO Mo PR Advisory Tel: +44 (0) 7876 444977 / 07860 361746 Mo Noonan / Jonathan Birt

Notes to Editors

About Bioncotech

Bioncotech is a Spanish biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of RNA-based therapies against validated and novel targets in cancer and immune cells.

About BO-112

Bioncotech's lead candidate, BO-112, is a formulated non-coding double stranded RNA (dsRNA) that acts as an agonist to toll-like receptor 3 (TLR-3), and the cytosolic helicases melanoma differentiation associated gene 5 (MDA5) and retinoic acid-inducible gene I (RIG-I). It is a stimulator of the innate immune system, activates dendritic cells and induces interferons (IFNs), and also has been shown to trigger apoptosis and cause immunogenic cell death in tumor cells. BO-112 is being evaluated in combination with anti-PD1 treatment in a Phase I clinical trial. For information on clinical trials, please visit www.clinicaltrials.gov.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com .



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.