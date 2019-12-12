Exclusive interview from HK Packaging Consulting speaker released for SMi’s Pre-Filled Syringes 2020 Conference

Pre-filled Syringes and Injectable Devices

SMi Reports: HK Packaging Consulting GmbH to present at Pre-Filled Syringes and Injectable Drug Devices conference 2020, this January.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Pre-Filled Syringes and Injectable Drug Devices conference will return on 15th- 16th January 2020 in London for its 12th year. This event is Europe’s leading PFS conference which will explore topics such as: advancements in design controls and applications for injectable products, enhancement of the user interface and human factors, and optimisation of formulation and containment interaction considerations.With less than 6 weeks left for the event, places are increasingly limited, interested parties are urged to register at www.pre-filled-syringes.com/einpr12 Prior to the conference, SMi has interviewed HK Packaging Consulting GmbH’s Lecturer for Molecular Informatics, Horst Koller, to discuss his insight on areas regarding the pre-filled syringes industry as well as the conference.Excerpt of Horst’s interview:Q) What do you see as the greatest challenge for you to overcome personally in the pre-filled syringes field at the moment?“It is still to increase the acceptance of this high-end polymer PFS and their use in DDC in the pharmaceutical packaging development areas.”Q) What current hot topic will you be addressing in your presentation and what would you say makes it relevant to 2020?“I will address the regulatory ISO and Pharmacopoeia requirements regarding empty and filled PFS. It helps to get a better understanding on the regulatory environment around PFS…”For the full interview and event details, the brochure is available to download online atHorst will lead Workshop B ‘Testing requirements of Pre-Filled Syringes’ which will describe the regulatory testing requirements of pre-filled syringes. It will give an overview of materials used for PFS as well as the need for testing throughout the different stages of a PFS.Pre-Filled Syringes and Injectable Drug Devices ConferenceMain Conference: 15-16th January 2020Pre-Conference Workshop: 14th January 2020Location: Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UKProudly sponsored by:BD Medical - Pharmaceutical Systems, Fruh, Harro Hofliger, IPP, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical, Nelson Labs, Nemera, Owen Mumford, PHC Corporation, Schott, West Pharmaceutical Services, Zeon & ZwickRoell---ENDS---For all media inquiries contact Jinna Sidhu on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6088 / Email: hsidhu@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



