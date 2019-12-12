Marketing Planning Software Market 2019 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2024

Marketing Planning Software Market

Marketing planning software facilitates the smooth planning of marketing strategies and campaigns using cutting-edge algorithms and data analytical tools. This report studied the global marketing planning software market and suggested that it is likely to attract huge investments from end-users and key players over the next couple of years. Technological innovations and product launches are anticipated to drive the growth of the marketing planning software market in the forthcoming years. Also, the focus on regional expansion is anticipated to lead the future trajectory of the market towards its growth. Some of the strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, collaborations, agreements, etc. are expected to be seen in the marketing planning software market in the foreseeable future.

End-user enterprises are increasing investments in marketing campaigns. This requires the efficient use of these resources to ensure maximum output. It is expected to motivate the growth of the marketing planning software market in the coming years. In fact, the software offers a higher degree of efficiency and reliability. These factors are projected to catalyze growth rate of the marketing planning software market during the evaluation period. Also, the rising use of social media platforms is anticipated to motivate the adoption of the software over the next couple of years. It is thus projected to boost revenue growth of the marketing planning software market in the nearby future. The growth of the digital marketing industry is expected to push the market on upward trajectory.

The platform for marketing planning is gaining popularity as the use of next-gen technologies facilitate an accurate representation of future trends. Increasing fragmentation in the target audience is further projected to lead market expansion in the upcoming years. However, lack of awareness is poised to impede growth of the marketing planning software market over the assessment period.

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of end-users, the marketing planning software market has been segmented into a small business, midsize enterprise, large enterprise, and others.

On the basis of type, the marketing planning software market has been divided into cloud-based and on-premises.

Regional Analysis:

The key regions identified in this MRFR study are – South America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). These regional segments are then also studied on the basis of key countries present for a detailed analysis. North America is anticipated to capture a substantial market share in the years to come. The advanced technological infrastructure of the region is expected to boost the growth pattern of the marketing planning software market in the nearby future. Europe is anticipated to witness substantial growth rate owing to the presence of developed economies.

Industry News:

In September 2019, Accenture has launched an experience center in Mumbai, India, which is the sixth such facility and the largest one till date.

In October 2019, Lobster Marketing Group has announced the launch of its latest Lobster Compass Marketing Portal designed specifically for the pest control business.

