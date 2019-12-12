Victory Square Reports 87.9% Increase in Revenue in Q3 2019

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Square Technologies Inc. ("Victory Square" or the "Company") (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FWB:6F6) announces it has filed its condensed interim consolidated financial statements and Interim Management Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) for the nine month ended September 30, 2019.



Third Quarter Financial and Business Highlights:

Q3 revenue increased by 87.9% or $1,034,301 in the three-month period ended September 30, 2019 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2018;

Revenue for the nine months period ended September 30, 2019 increased by 26.3% or $655,077 compared to the same period last year;

Expenses for the nine months period ended September 30, 2019 decreased by 7.7% or $393,402 compared to the same period last year;

Victory Square expanded our advisory team with experienced leaders in growth, operation, and finance: Carey Dillen (President of YYOGA), Darin Recchi (former senior sales leader at SAP/Business Objects), Tasi Gottschlag (COO of Keela), Rizwan Somji (CEO of Cymax Group), Soheil Samimi (AgTech Scientific), Fabian Dawson (Multiple-award-winning journalist), Darren Gill (Former Chief Strategy Officer at Namaste Technologies), Zaid Mater (Former Regional Vice President Western Canada at Salesforce).

The Company’s condensed interim consolidated financial statements and Interim MD&A for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 are available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

“During the past nine months, Victory Square’s select companies have achieved significant milestones in terms of revenue growth, product development and customer acquisition. Victory Square’s board of directors, management, advisors and partners will work closely with these select companies to help them successfully build, develop and grow with the objective of creating long-term value for Victory Square and its shareholders. We are confident we will parlay these positive trends into strong momentum over the course of 2019, 2020, and beyond,” said Shafin Diamond Tejani, President, CEO and Director of Victory Square.

Outlook:

Victory Square continues to execute on its 2019 growth strategy by focusing on the following: (i) achieving organic revenue growth; (ii) preparation for potential stand-alone go-public strategy in 2020 for its wholly-owned subsidiaries Fantasy 360 Technologies Inc. (dba as Fansunite Entertainment) and V2 Games Inc.; and (iii) realizing operational excellence through organizational, infrastructure and process improvements that will ensure that the Company is able to make the most of all of the opportunities before it in 2019 and beyond.

The success of Victory Square is anchored in the dynamic combination and synergies of people, ideas and capital. Going forward, armed with access to a $10,000,000 convertible note, the Company is well equipped to leverage these resources to successfully build, develop and support companies in the global technology sector with the objective of creating long-term value for Victory Square, its network of companies and its shareholders.

Ultimately, Victory Square’s team is committed to incubating and building a new breed of companies set to become the next decade’s technology giants.

Stock Options Grant

The Company also announces that pursuant to the Company’s Stock Option Plan the board of directors approved the granting of an aggregate of 5,000,000 incentive stock options to certain directors, officers, employees, and consultants of the Company at an exercise price of $0.15 per share. The options are exercisable for a period of five years, ending December 12, 2024.

