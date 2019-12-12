Twinkies Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends and Forecast By 2024

Twinkies

Introduction

Twinkies Market

Twinkies refer to a type of confectionery that is made of sponge cake and has cream fillings. Twinkies are a popular American snack cake that is often referred to as golden sponge cake with creamy fillings. The first-ever produced Twinkie has the banana cream filling.

The Twinkies are available in different flavors. Gluten-free products are a recent addition to the global Twinkies market. Gluten refers to a type of protein that is usually found in barley, wheat, and rye that is used for the manufacturing of bakery products like bread and cakes. The global Twinkies market is estimated to register a significant growth by a notable CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Players of Global Twinkies Market -

* Hostess Brands

* Grupo Bimbo

* Yamazaki Baking

* B&G Foods

* McKee Foods

* pladis global

Market Classification

The global Twinkies market is segmented based on filling type, end-user, and geographical region.

Depending on the filling type, the global market of Twinkies is further segmented into the chocolate filling Twinkies, banana filling Twinkies, vanilla filling Twinkies, and other Twinkies. The vanilla filling Twinkies is the leading market segment across the globe owing to its growing popularity among young consumers, who are in the age group of 13 to 18 years.

Based on the end-user, the global Twinkies market is subdivided into supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialist retailers, individual retailers, and other end users.

Global Market Dynamics

The introduction of new flavors and products in the global Twinkies market is the major market driver. The shift in the taste, as well as the preference of the customers, accounts for the growing demand for new flavors.

The strict government regulations, the evolution of different local brands, and the increase in the chances of food contamination are some of the factors that limit the market growth across the globe.

Major Geographical Segmentation

Depending on the geography, the global Twinkies market is segmented North America, South America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Europe.

The North America region includes the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The South America region consists of Brazil, Colombia, and Argentina. The Asia Pacific region is further divided into Japan, Korea, China, India, and Southeast Asia. The Middle East and Africa region, encompass UAE, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, South Africa, and Egypt. The key contributors to the Europe region are France, Russia, Italy, Germany, and the UK.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to experience the fastest growth in the global Twinkies market during the forecast period owing to the growing adoption of packaged food and an increase in awareness among the population.

Recent Industry News

Innovation is the key growth strategy adopted by the leading players. Top players of the industry are focusing on the manufacturing of the gluten-free products owing to its high demand among the consumers across the globe.

Hostess Brands, a leading maker of Twinkies is enjoying high sales revenue especially due to the all-time high sales at Sam’s Club and Walmart.

