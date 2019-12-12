Secretary Michael R. Pompeo’s Meeting with Ethiopian Foreign Minister Gedu Andargachew

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus:

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo met with Ethiopian Foreign Minister Gedu Andargachew today in Washington. Secretary Pompeo reiterated U.S. support for Ethiopia’s political and economic reforms. Secretary Pompeo and Foreign Minister Gedu discussed Ethiopia’s important role in ensuring peace and security in sub-Saharan Africa and in achieving durable solutions to regional issues.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.