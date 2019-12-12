Night Creams 2018 Global Sales Price, Revenue, Gross Margin And Market Share Forecast Report 2026

Night Creams Market - 2018-2026

A new market study, titled “Discover Global Night Creams Market By Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Night Creams Industry Overview:

Global Night Creams Market was valued at USD 6.38 Billion in the year 2017. Global Night Creams Market is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.78% from 2018 to reach USD 8.65 Billion by the year 2024. The North America region holds the highest market share in 2017 and the Asia Pacific is considered as the fastest growing market in the forecasted period growing at XX%. At the country level, US, China, and Hong Kong are projected to grow strongly in the coming years due to increasing density of population.

Top Key Players Of Night Creams Industry:

Shiseido

Solstice Holding

Estee Lauder Companies

Clinique Laboratories

L'Oreal S.A.

Procter & Gamble

Unilever PLC

VLCC Health Care

Patanjali Ayurveda

Himalaya Global Holdings

Beiersdorf AG

The market is driven by high growth of cosmetic products in Asia Pacific along with rise in sales of anti-aging products. Growing concerns regarding skin problems along with rise in disposable income of consumers are anticipated to further drive the demand. Moreover, growth of skin lightening, moisturizing, and anti-aging product sectors is expected to fuel the overall market during the forecast period.

A rising number of manufacturers and distributors are entering the skin care industry, due to the rising demand for the products that help different issues including skin hydration, elasticity, color complexion, and softness. However, the impact of e-commerce channels, specialty and convenience stores, cost effectiveness of product, and concerns regarding skin damage creates a huge opportunity for the market growth.

The Global Night Cream Market Report is segmented as By Product Type, Age Group, Specialty Attribute, Skin Concerns, Distribution Channel and Region. The Product Type is segmented as face care and body care in which face care holds the highest market share. The Age Group is divided as infants and toddlers, children and adults in which adults hold the highest share in the market. By Specialty Type, the market is divided as natural and organic, herbal, cruelty-free and others in which others have the highest market share.

By skin concerns, the market is divided as anti-ageing, dryness and dehydration, acne, sun protection, redness and allergies in which acne holds the highest market share. The Distribution Channel is segmented as supermarket/hypermarket, specialty stores, drug stores, convenience stores, e-commerce and others in which supermarket/hypermarket holds the highest share in the market. Among all, it is expected that the supermarket/hypermarket will be growing at a moderate CAGR of XX % in the assessment period.

Avon (UK), Unilever (Netherlands), REVLON (US) are some of the key players in the Night Creams Market. Rising research and development expenses are catering to changing demand of end users. Similarly, growth strategies such as acquisition, merger and expansion of the distribution network were few techniques adopted by most of Tier 1 and Tier 2 manufacturers in recent years.

Table of Content: Night Creams Market 2026



1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

4 Breakdown Data by Type

5 Breakdown Data by Application

…

11 Company Profiles

12 Future Forecast

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

Continued …

