Skin Care Products Market Projection By Dynamics, Trends, Predicted Revenue, Segment, Outlook Analysis & Forecast -2026

Skin Care Products Market - 2018-2026

Skin care Products Industry Overview:

Global Skin Care Products Market was valued at USD 137.5 Billion in the year 2017. Global Skin Care Products Market is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.72% from 2018 to reach USD 183.2 Billion by the year 2026.

The North America region holds the highest market share in 2017 and the Asia Pacific is considered as the fastest growing market in the forecasted period. At the country level, India and China are projected to grow strongly in the coming years due to increasing rate of population.

Rising awareness about natural ingredients providing UV protection is also expected to fuel the market growth. With the rising geriatric population, demand for products with anti-aging properties is expected grow, thereby driving the overall market. Organic skin care product manufacturers focus more on the development of newer formulations targeted at fighting the effects of skin aging. Rising awareness about skin care has led to the inclusion of sun protection, anti-aging, and anti-wrinkle properties in skin care and makeup products.

Skin care is an essential part of personal care. It includes everything, from correction to prevention, in the process of make-up. Great skin will never go out of style, and the innovations and developments in the beauty industry promise to deliver improved products with a health-friendly touch. Makeup with skin care benefits has been prevalent in the market for quite a while now. However, it was not as effective as it is right now. Skin sensitivity is another factor driving the growth of the organic and natural skin care products market. Awareness about the harmful effects of chemicals and synthetic products is another factor augmenting the growth of this market. A majority of the consumer base tend to buy products with the terms natural or organic associated with them. They generally do not focus on the ingredients used in the manufacturing of the product.

Top Key Players Of Skin Care Products Industry:

Olay

Marykay

Artistry

Aupres

L’Oreal

Estee Lauder

Lancome

Longrich

Chcedo

Vichy

Shiseido

Fancl

Dior

SKII

Clinique

Scope of the Report

The scope of the market studied includes organic skincare products market, which is segmented by product as facial care which includes cleansers, moistuirizers, oils ans serum, exfoliants and scrubs, face masks and face packs, Others. The other facial care products include toners, mists, lotions, gels, ampoule, etc. The body care segment include: body wash, body lotions, and others. The other body care products includes: body masks, body scrubs, etc. The other includes hand care, foot care, etc. By distribution channel, the market is segmented as supermarkets/hypermarkets, conveniences stores, specialist stores, online retail stores and others.

Paraben Free Products are being Launched

Cosumers are becoming more concerned to avoid parabens as an ingredient from their skin care products. With the growth of organic products, the synthetic compounds like propylparaben and butylparaben are not considered to be safe to be used. Just 35% of beauty products contain parabens, down nearly 7 points over the last two years. For the beauty industry, there are many categories which still derive a significant share of sales from products with parabens and likely many other undesirable ingredients but those categories still heavily focused on parabens are some of the fastest shifting to paraben-free. Over the last two years, facial cosmetics have gone from just 43% paraben-free to 54%.

Online Retail Stores Remain the Fastest Growing Channel

E-commerce has come a long way since it was established, reaching new grounds of unexplored territory and providing opportunities to even the smallest of manufacturers and products to be seen and inspected by the consumers. This dynamic turn with an innovative model is increasingly disrupting the longstanding industry norms; tremendous growth has been witnessed in the developed as well as the developing regions alike. According to research, it has been found that Asia-Pacific accounts for 37% of the population browsing on the internet for skin care products. Internet penetration in countries such as India and China, which boast of huge population, is the primary reason for this particular statistics from this region. Rapid growth in internet penetration and the increase in choice being provided to the consumer base are driving the growth of the E-commerce distribution channel.

The Global Skin Care Products Market report is segmented as By Product, Distribution Channel, End Use and Region. The Product segment, is divided into two segments, face cream and body lotion. Face cream contributes to the highest market share. The Distribution Channel is divided into, supermarkets, departmental stores, pharmacy and drug stores, specialty stores, beauty salons, internet retailing and shopping complexes. Departmental stores segment have the highest share in the market as a result of changing lifestyle and growing focus on skin care especially among the younger generation.

Competitive Landscape

The global organic skin care product market is highly fragmented. L’Oreal leads the skincare product market, followed by Unilever, Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson, Estee Lauder, Beiersdorf and other companies. The major organic skin care brands vary slightly from the overall cosmetic industry mainly because top brands such as Procter & Gamble (P&G), Unilever and Johnson & Johnson have very limited presence in the organic and natural product domain.

