Breast Biopsy Devices 2018 Global Sales Price Revenue Gross Margin And Market Share Forecast Report 2026

Breast Biopsy Devices Market - 2018-2026

A new market study, titled “Discover Global Breast Biopsy Devices Market By Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Breast Biopsy Devices Market

The propelling factors for the growth of the biopsy devices market includes the increasing preference for minimally invasive procedures, increase in the number of cancer cases worldwide, and initiatives undertaken by the government for diagnosis.

Biopsy has been one of the major diagnosis techniques for cancer disorders and is widely used in the diagnosis of the breast, skin, and prostate cancer. According to the World Cancer Report, cancer rates could further increase by 50% to 15 million new cases by 2020. Therefore, with the increasing incidence of cancer cases and developments in the biopsy devices, the market is expected to increase in the forecast period.

There is also a demand for minimally invasive biopsy procedures that is rising at a significant rate in the market. The different types of technologies and products, such as biopsy guiding systems, needle-based biopsy guns, and vacuum assisted devices are anticipated to witness the high growth during the forecast period.

In addition, the growing awareness regarding breast cancer treatment and diagnosis will support the increase in the biopsy devices market size in the upcoming years. There are many countries that hold programs for the early diagnosis of breast cancer. Therefore, such initiatives will accelerate the adoption rate of biopsy devices, thereby positively impacting the growth of the biopsy devices business in the foreseeable future.

Top Key Players Of Breast Biopsy Devices Industry:

B.Braun Melsungen

Brainlab

GE Healthcare

Medtronic

Stryker

Blue Belt Technologies

MAKO

Claron Technology

Karl Storz

Fiagon

Medacta International

Micromar

OrthAlign

Scopis

Zimmer

Scope of the Report

As per the scope of the report, biopsy is a process that helps in the removal of tissue from an organ to determine the presence or extent of a disease, mostly cancerous and inflammatory conditions. This diagnostic procedure is generally performed by surgeons, radiologists, and interventional cardiologists, to confirm the presence of cancerous tissues. Therefore, the biopsy procedures can be performed for almost any organ with the help of a specific biopsy device.

The breast biopsy devices market report covers an inside and out investigation of the market including statistical and subjective data points, alongside the key market drivers and opportunities and restraints that have positive or negative impacts on the general global market. An elite inclusion has been accommodated market drivers and challenges and opportunities for a nation level market in the particular territorial sections. The report involves a competitive examination of the key players working in the market and covers inside and out data identified with the competitive landscape of the market and the ongoing systems and items that will help or influence the market sooner rather than later.

what's more, guidance systems and others.

Needle-based Biopsy Instruments is the Largest Segment Under Products that is Expected to Grow During the Forecast Period

Needle-based biopsy holds the leading share in the market due to the increasing demand for these instruments, for acquiring samples from soft tissues of internal organs, such as breasts, kidneys, and lungs. This is poised to contribute to the growth of the overall market during the forecast period. Hence, the above benefits of needle-based biopsy guns coupled with the increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures will spur the segmental growth.

North America Holds the Largest Share and is Expected to Follow the Same Trend Over the Forecast Period

North America is found to be the leading revenue contributor in the market. The established market players in the region will continue to account for a substantial share in the market throughout the forecast period. The number of biopsies performed in the United States is also found to be the highest, helping in the expansion of the overall market. Furthermore, sophisticated healthcare infrastructure and the growing prevalence of infections will positively impact the biopsy devices growth over the projected timeframe.

Geologically, North America is overwhelming the breast biopsy devices market. The main considerations in charge of the predominance of this district are the expanding rate of breast cancer and rising screening programs in the locale. For example, concurring the International Agency for Research on Cancer, the quantity of new breast cancer cases in the US was 234,087 in the year 2018.



Organization Profiles:

The real players working in the global breast biopsy devices market are C.R. Minstrel Inc (US), Hologic Inc. (US), Argon Medical Devices (US), Beckton Dickinson (US), Cook Medical Inc. (US), Ethicon Endo Surgery (Johnson and Johnson) (US), Devicor Medical Products (US), Encapsule Medical Devices LLC (US), and Intact Medical Corporation (US), among others.

The real players are propelling new items in the market so as to hold their market share. For example, in August 2017, Hologic propelled another imaging framework for breast biopsy in the United States. The Brevera framework can be utilized for 2D and 3D biopsy. The framework will empower quick and proficient procedures that will spare the general expense of the procedure and furthermore upgrade patient experience. It empowers the gathering and imaging of tissue samples inside couple of moments and can lessen procedure time by about 25%.

Competitive Landscape

The major market players operating in the biopsy devices market are Hologic, C.R. Bard Inc., Devicor Medical Products Inc., among other players. These companies are undertaking strategies, such as product launch through technological innovations and partnerships to gain profits in the industry. Thus, the new product launches are the most preferred strategy followed by collaborations and geographical expansion for market capitalization.

