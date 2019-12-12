Cosmeceuticals Market Projection By Key Players, Status, Growth, Revenue, SWOT Analysis Forecast Outlook 2026

Cosmeceuticals Market - 2018-2026

Cosmeceuticals Industry Overview:

Growing consumer’s interest in premium quality cosmeceuticals products represented the incomes worth US$ 14.00 Mn, in 2018. The rising consumer's inclination towards the youthful appearance is promoting the innovations in the cosmeceuticals. ~ 8 % CAGR has been anticipated for the Market market more than 2019-2029, which is conspicuously evaluated to be driven by the expanding social acknowledgment of tasteful corrective strategies. North America is foreseen to remain the main market for Market during the estimate time frame. Asia Pacific cosmeceuticals market is foreseen to witness ~ 10.5 % CAGR through 2029

Top Key Players Of Cosmeceuticals Industry:

L'Oréal

Dr.Ci:Labo

Unilever(Murad)

Shiseido

Croda

Johnson & Johnson

Bayer

Procter & Gamble

Avon

Noviderm

Uriage

Kanebo

Avene

SVR

Juju

Sana

ArkoPharma

Nuxe

Mustela

TROLL

Pien Tze Huang

Herborist

Tongrentang

Market Insight

The rapidly growing elderly population to promote the growth of cosmeceuticals products over the forecast period

The consumer's inclination towards the youthful and the beautiful appearance is rising worldwide. There are tend to use cosmetic surgeries to provide the desired looks. However, these cosmetics surgeries have several side effects. The consumers are majorly accepting the products with has bioactive ingredients. The cosmeceuticals products are cosmetics with pharmaceutical effects. The appropriations of cosmeceuticals as a strategy to reduce the extrinsic signs of aging are promoting its adoption in the haircare, skincare and, lip care other application. Cosmeceutical products contain biologically active components that have medical or pharmaceutical benefits on the skin. The Cosmeceutical products are gaining its popularity among the middle-age population across the world.

Skin Care Segment Holds The Major Market Share In Europe

Skin care is the major market in Europe; anti-aging and anti-acne being its dominant segments. Skincare product demand, specifically in the organic segment, is expected to maintain medium market penetration, due to a surge in innovation. The increasing need for natural quick-fix solutions for various problems that arise from pollution and other factors is expected to have a positive impact on the market, over the forecast period. Hair care is the second largest segment with 20% market share; the demand for the market is driven by unhealthy food patterns, rising scalp and hair problems, and climatic conditions. Lip care and oral care are the fastest growing markets in the region due to growing consumer awareness.

Germany Dominates The European Cosmeceuticals Market

The Germany cosmeceuticals market is projected to register an estimated CAGR of 8.40%, over the forecast period. The country’s cosmeceutical industry is based on product innovation and new product launches where consumer’s inclination toward natural and organic skin care is expected to have a high possibility of witnessing growth. The products with natural ingredients (under the “free-from” labeling) are anticipated to scale the market for cosmeceuticals. With the increased internet retailing and a plethora of new and emerging online drugstores, the cosmetics market in Germany is driven by the growing women and millennial segment. Over the past few years, most of the product offerings were inclusive of multiple features in order to increase efficacy and efficiency. On the other hand, some products focused entirely on specialization or targeted solutions.

Factors driving cosmeceuticals Market

The growing awareness about the benefits offed by the cosmeceuticals is the key factor that drives the growth of the cosmeceuticals market all over the globe. The growing demand for the healthier-looking appearance among the aging population is propelling the growth of the cosmeceuticals market. the rapidly changing lifestyle and the growing aging populations led to the rise in skin and hair related problems including age spots, uneven skin tone, wrinkles, hair damages, and dry skin. Thus, pharmaceutical ingredients such as Peptides, Botanicals, Retinoids, Exfoliants with wound healing capacity is majorly used in the treatment of skincare and hair cosmeceutical. These ingredients are the backbone of cosmeceutical products. Furthermore, the shift in trends towards the natural and origin products is anticipated to escalate the growth cosmeceutical market. Furthermore, the trending

Key Challenges faced by cosmeceuticals Market:

The availability of laser treatments and other advanced technologies are expected to hamper the market growth

Mild chemical peels, nonablative laser resurfacing procedures, botox, deep chemical peels, and ablative laser resurfacing treatments are some of the major cosmetic procedures currently available for the skin. They are the major alternative of the Cosmeceutical. The innovations in these technologies help consumers in concealing wrinkles and sagging. Furthermore, Handheld devices based on laser technology or light technology are also available for cleaning the face. Moreover, the use of radiofrequency and ultrasonic therapies are growing in the treatment of skin lighting. Thus, the availability of laser and other advanced technology can hamper the growth of Cosmeceutical market.

Competitive Landscape

The largest companies that supply the Cosmeceutical include Procter & Gamble, L’Oréal, Estée Lauder, Johnson & Johnson, Allergen, Hindustan Unilever are perceived as the dominant players in the cosmeceuticals and these players hold a major market share in the Cosmeceutical market. this industry has several manufacturing companies that provide the various products to skincare, haircare, lip care, and other treatment.

Table of Content: Cosmeceuticals Market 2026

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

4 Breakdown Data by Type

5 Breakdown Data by Application

…

11 Company Profiles

12 Future Forecast

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

Continued …

