ePac Flexible Packaging Announces Expansion in Philadelphia and Richmond

/EIN News/ -- Austin, Texas, Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ePac Flexible Packaging, the industry leader in digital printing for flexible packaging, is pleased to announce that its next phase of US expansion will be in Philadelphia, PA, and Richmond, VA. The Philadelphia location will be operational in February 2020, followed by Richmond in April. The company is now taking orders in both regions, with fulfillment done by other ePac locations until the sites are completed.

This expansion will add to ePac’s growing domestic footprint with manufacturing facilities now open in Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Boulder, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, and Madison, with additional US manufacturing locations underway that will open in the first half of 2020. On the international front, ePac Silverstone opened this month in the UK, ePac Vancouver will open in January 2020, and the company recently announced plans to enter the Asia Pacific market early next year.

A full-service printer/converter, ePac will serve local and regional consumer packaged goods companies of all sizes, in particular, small and medium-sized businesses producing snacks, confection, natural and organic foods, pet food, nutritional supplements, and more.

Built entirely on breakthrough digital printing technology, the HP Indigo 20000, ePac provides industry best 10-15 business day lead time, focuses on small and medium run-length orders, and enables brands to order to demand and avoid costly inventory and obsolescence.

A member of the Sustainable Packaging Coalition, ePac brings sustainable solutions to market in two ways:

ePac’s all digital printing platform uses less energy, produces less waste, and has a smaller carbon footprint than conventional printing technology. Additionally, by ordering to demand, obsolete packaging can be all but eliminated, the ultimate way to keep plastic packaging out of the environment.

ePac offers Recyclable, Compostable, and Post Consumer Recycled films, and is actively engaged in R&D projects designed to track packaging on its post-consumer journey.

“The short-run, quick turnaround service delivery model of ePac will bring tremendous benefits for many local businesses that currently do not have the scale, capital, or expertise to compete. We empower local small businesses with flexible packaging products on par with big brand owners to enable them to compete.”, said Robert Laird, who will serve as General manager of both locations.

Established in 2016, ePac is the leader in short and medium run-length, quick turn pouches and roll stock for brands of all sizes. ePac is a full-service flexible packaging provider, with pre-press, digital printing that produces true high definition graphics quality, lamination, and pouch making all performed at ePac sites across the US.

To learn more about ePac, visit ePacFlexibles.com.

Attachment

Carl Joachim ePac Flexible Packaging 561-573-7992 cjoachim@epacllc.com Robert Laird ePac Flexible Packaging 864-590-2974 rlaird@epacllc.com



